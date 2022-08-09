The timeline leading up to the FBI’s search for Mar-a-Lago
When FBI agents took the stunning step Monday to search former President Donald J. Trump’s Florida home, attention quickly turned to Mr. Trump’s history of improperly keeping records and documents from his time in the White House. House in his Florida residence.
Over the past year and a half, Mr. Trump has been repeatedly faced with questions about the nature of documents he turned over to the administration, as well as other documents he kept after his resignation that were required by law to be handed over to the National Archives and Administration administration.
Monday’s search seemed, at least in part, the latest escalation in a lengthy effort to learn more about the fate of some of those materials.
Here’s a timeline of Mr. Trump’s dealings with the National Archives, as well as the efforts of lawmakers and Justice Department officials to identify and recover a variety of sensitive documents that Mr. Trump may have in his home. in Florida.
January 2021
On January 19, the day before he left office, Mr. Trump sent: a letter to David S. Ferriero, the United States archivist, who appoints seven senior officials as his representatives to handle all future requests for presidential files. Among them were Mark Meadows, his chief of staff, and several White House attorneys, including Pat A. Cipollone and Patrick F. Philbin.
Through their work in the White House counsel’s office, several of Mr. Trump’s representatives had helped fight Congressional requests for White House data during Trump’s first impeachment in 2019.
Mr Trump left the White House on the morning of January 20, just hours before President Biden was inaugurated. Reports of the former president’s departure described a highly disorganized, floppy-tailed exit, especially as aides had spent weeks before contesting the results of the 2020 election and preparing Mr. Trump’s defense in a second impeachment trial. which was held in February.
The National Archives said it received a collection of White House documents at the end of the administration. It later said that many had been torn and glued back together, and that others had been handed over as scraps that officials had never reconstructed.
January 2022
It was later revealed that the National Archives had managed to recover 15 boxes of material from the White House at the end of Mr. Trump’s term in mid-January and stored at Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump in Palm Beach, Florida. The agency said it had negotiated with Mr. Trump’s lawyers in 2021 to get the material back.
The boxes contained a number of personal letters and gifts Mr. Trump had received, including correspondence with Kim Jong-un and a congratulatory letter that former President Barack Obama left for Mr. Trump.
“This data should have been transferred from the White House to NARA by the end of the Trump administration in January 2021,” the National Archives said in a statement.
February 2022
Sometime after receiving the boxes, the National Archives discovered what appeared to be classified information in the documents Mr. Trump had kept and reported the incident to the Department of Justice for advice. The agency publicly confirmed on Feb. 18 that it found documents marked as “classified national security information” among the boxes.
The finding raised concern with lawmakers, who began investigating through the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
In a letter on Feb. 24, Representative Carolyn B. Maloney, the committee chair, requested detailed records from the National Archives of the contents of the boxes found at Mar-a-Lago, including anything Mr. Trump had shredded. or tried to destroy.
“I am deeply concerned that former President Trump has broken the law through his deliberate attempts to remove and destroy data belonging to the American people,” she wrote.
Apr 2022
In response to the National Archives’ referral to the Justice Department in February, federal authorities apparently began their own investigation into how classified information ended up in Mr. Trump’s Florida home.
In April, the Justice Department ordered the National Archives not to share further details about the material found at Mar-a-Lago with the House Oversight Committee, suggesting the FBI was in the preliminary stages of a criminal investigation.
May 2022
In early May, the Justice Department issued a subpoena to the National Archives to obtain the classified documents found in the boxes recovered in Mar-a-Lago. Authorities also requested interviews with several White House officials who were present in the final days before Mr Trump left the White House. These steps appeared to confirm that the Justice Department had launched a grand jury investigation into whether Mr. Trump had mishandled the sensitive documents, and that its investigative efforts were gaining momentum.
At some point in the spring, a small group of federal agents, including at least one involved in counterintelligence, also made an unusual visit to Mar-a-Lago to learn more about classified documents that might have been stored there. Mr. Trump and at least one of his lawyers are said to have attended part of the meeting. It was not immediately clear when the visit took place.
August 2022
On Monday, FBI agents descended on Mr. Trump’s home and broke open a safe as they conducted the search in what appeared to be the latest attempt to obtain information regarding his handling of classified material. in a interview on “Real America’s Voice” on Tuesday, Christina Bobb, an attorney for Mr. Trump, to confirm that agents were looking for presidential records, some of which may contain classified information.