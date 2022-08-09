The timeline leading up to the FBI’s search for Mar-a-Lago

When FBI agents took the stunning step Monday to search former President Donald J. Trump’s Florida home, attention quickly turned to Mr. Trump’s history of improperly keeping records and documents from his time in the White House. House in his Florida residence.

Over the past year and a half, Mr. Trump has been repeatedly faced with questions about the nature of documents he turned over to the administration, as well as other documents he kept after his resignation that were required by law to be handed over to the National Archives and Administration administration.

Monday’s search seemed, at least in part, the latest escalation in a lengthy effort to learn more about the fate of some of those materials.