Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Science

The Tile Mate shoppers call a 'life saver' for lost items is on sale on Amazon

by Jacky
written by Jacky
The Tile Mate buyers call a ‘life saver’ for lost items is on sale for under £15 – and it’s £20 CHEAPER than the Apple AirTag

By Emily Scrivener for Mailonline

published: 07:55, Dec 6, 2022 | Updated: 07:55, Dec 6, 2022

Amazon shoppers save themselves time and stress searching for lost keys, phones, and wallets thanks to one Bluetooth item finder that has been hailed as ‘a must have’ and ‘saves hours of anxiety’.

The Tile size has earned over 14,000 five-star reviews from users who claim it’s a “life saver” and provides an easy way to keep track of your daily essentials. And even better, it’s £20 cheaper than the Apple AirTag – on sale now for £14.99.

Store

If it’s a constant struggle to remember where you left your keys, phone or wallet, then the Tile size just might be the most useful gadget in your arsenal.

The versatile tracker can be attached to everyday items such as keys, backpacks or purses and then you can use the free app to find them.

Just use the Tile app to call you Tile size when it is within Bluetooth range, or ask your smart mome device to find it for you. And since it’s on sale, it could be a brilliant stocking stuffer.

The Tile size is an affordable Bluetooth tracker and alternative to the Apple AirTag. On sale now for just £14.99, it’s currently £20 cheaper than Apple’s version, and many customers agree it “saves hours of dread”.

While less extensive than the Apple AirTag, the Tile size is a great option for those everyday items that get lost in your home.

The Tile Mate works on iOS and Android and has a handy integrated hole that attaches to your keys or bag – something that the Apple AirTag lacks.

The device has a Bluetooth range of 76 metres, so it’s perfect for when you’ve lost something around the house, but if the Tile Mate is lost beyond that distance, the app will show you where it was last connected to your smartphone.

The Tile can give you peace of mind when searching for misplaced items – it works with iOS and Andriod and you can call on Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri to find it too

And if you lost your phone? Just double click the button on your Tile to make your phone ring even if it is on silent.

With 14,000 five-star reviews, the Tile size is a confirmed hit and a real ‘life saver’ for those who often forget their belongings.

One impressed customer wrote, ‘This is the best gadget in years, completely eliminating the early morning battle of who had the keys last! Simple and really effective.’

Another agreed, adding, “Great product. No more crossing the house to find my keys. I’m a bit of an idiot so I use these all the time! Really easy to use both tile apps. Could use a smaller version to add to my glasses!.”

A third wrote: ‘I always lose my keys. The tile saves me soooo much time and stress and has never let me down. A no-brainer purchase.’

