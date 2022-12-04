The Three lions will square up to the Lions of Teranga in tonight’s World Cup fixture

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Senegal’s fans have their own assets for tonight’s clash: rain sticks and tumba drums.

And last night in Qatar, they showed how their music will shake the Al Bayt stadium as they cheer for their team.

Draped in the red, yellow and green colors of the West African nation, fans filled Doha’s marketplace, the Souk Waqif, with the sound of traditional instruments such as the kessen kessen, a pipe that makes a sound like rain when turned upside down.

They beat the pattonkai, two pieces of carved wood known as a pit, and their booming tumba drums.

Senegalese fans during the 2022 FIFA World Cup match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium on Tuesday

Supporter Alhadji Diedhiou, 39, predicted: ‘It will be a very difficult match, but Senegal will win. The players are talented, confident and dynamic. It is our duty to always make noise so that the team wins.’

Sidy Sagna, 47, said: ‘We will beat England and be happy. We are known for our atmosphere before, during and after the game. We will create atmosphere in the stadium and we will win.’

Tonight’s clash has been dubbed a ‘big-cat fight’ as the Three Lions take on the Lions of Teranga, as the Senegalese squad is known.

The African champion stands in the way of reaching the quarter-finals of England.

The fans of the French-speaking country hope that their lucky DJ will help.

Stadium announcer Boubacar Diallo, better known as DJ Boubs, will be on hand to whip up the crowd.

World Cup stadium DJ Tony Perry said: ‘Boubacar from Senegal – he might as well be the president of Senegal. He’s a god. All the fans get their picture taken with him, he’s such a nice guy. He dances, he sings, he really gets the audience going.’

In 2002, Senegal unleashed one of football’s greatest upsets when the incredible World Cup debutants defeated then-reigning champions France in the opening game of the tournament.

Tonight’s clash has been dubbed a ‘big-cat fight’ as the Three Lions take on the Lions of Teranga, as the Senegalese squad is known. Pictured: Senegalese fan at Al Bayt stadium

In Qatar, authorities expect fewer English fans to attend tonight’s game than there were in the country for the group stage.

More than 10,000 – including expats – were in Doha to watch matches against Iran, the US and Wales. But officials think that figure will drop to about 7,000 for the tie with Senegal, with many hedging their bets and waiting to see if the Three Lions make it to the semifinals.

Although England have never played Senegal, there are familiar faces in the West Africans line-up. Ten members play in England, including Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and defender Kalidou Koulibaly.