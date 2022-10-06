The thinking undead: How dormant bacteria calculate their return to life

Modified illustrations illustrate an abacus made from bacterial cells known as spores used to count stimuli. Credit: Anne Hashimoto



Faced with starvation and stress, some bacteria enter a state of rest where life processes stop. By shutting down in a deep dormancy period, these cells, called spores, can withstand extreme heat, pressure and even the harsh conditions of space.

Eventually, when conditions become favorable, spores that have been dormant for years can wake up and come back to life within minutes.

Spores wake up by rehydrating and rebooting their metabolism and physiology. But until now, scientists didn’t know if spores can track their environment “in their sleep” without waking up. In particular, it was not known how spores deal with vague environmental cues that do not indicate clearly favorable conditions. Would spores simply ignore or account for such mixed conditions?

Biologists from the University of California at San Diego have solved this mystery in a new study published in the journal Science. Researchers at the School of Biological Sciences found that spores have an extraordinary ability to evaluate their environment while remaining in a physiologically dead state. They found that traces use stored electrochemical energy, which acts like a capacitor, to determine whether conditions are right for a return to normal functioning life.

A microscopy time-lapse movie shows the color-coded electrochemical potential value superimposed on the phase image of a single spore. As can be seen from the phase image, the spore remains dormant while exhibiting the ability to count stimuli, as indicated by the multicolored coded flashes of electrochemical potential changes. Credit: Süel Lab-Kaito Kikuchi

“This work changes the way we think about traces, which were considered inert objects,” said Gürol Süel, a professor in the Department of Molecular Biology. “We show that cells in a deeply dormant state have the ability to process information. We found that spores can release their stored electrochemical potential energy to perform a calculation about their environment without the need for metabolic activity.”

Many bacterial species form spores — partially dehydrated cells surrounded by a resilient protective layer — as a survival strategy that allows them to remain dormant for thousands of years. Such a remarkable ability makes them a threat in the form of bacterial anthrax and a contagion hazard in medicine and the food industry.

This microscopy time-lapse movie shows the color-coded jumps in the electrochemical potential value of a single spore in response to brief stimuli. With each stimulus, the spore moves closer and closer to exiting dormancy, as visualized by the color transitioning from deep purple to yellow. Credit: Süel Lab-Kaito Kikuchi

Süel and his colleagues tested whether sleeping Bacillus subtilis spores could sense momentary environmental signals that weren’t strong enough to come back to life. They found that traces could count such small inputs, and if the sum reached a certain threshold, they would decide to leave the dormant state and resume biological activity.

The researchers developed a mathematical model to help explain the process and found that traces use a mechanism known as integrate-and-fire, based on fluxes of potassium ions to assess the environment. They found that spores responded to even short-lived favorable signals that were not enough to trigger an exit from dormancy. Rather than wake up, spores released some of their stored potassium in response to each small input, then listed successive favorable signals to determine if conditions were right for them to exit. Such a cumulative signal processing strategy can reveal whether the external conditions are indeed favorable, and prevent traces from “jumping the gun” in a world of adverse conditions.

A composite movie showing the phase contrast of a single spore (top left) to visualize the dormant state. A movie (top right) shows the color-coded electrochemical potential of the same spore. The graph (bottom left) shows the corresponding time trace of the electrochemical potential values ​​changing over time. Finally, an accompanying bar graph (bottom right) visualizes the jumps to the threshold to come back to life. Credit: Süel Lab

“The way traces process information is similar to how neurons work in our brains,” Süel said. “In both bacteria and neurons, small and short inputs add up over time to determine if a threshold is reached. Upon reaching the threshold, the spores begin their return to life, as neurons fire an action potential to interact with other neurons. to communicate.” Interestingly, spores can perform this signal integration without the need for metabolic energy, while neurons are among the most energy-dependent cells in our body.

A microscopic view reveals several traces with their electrochemical potential color coded according to the strength of the signal. Credit: Süel Lab-Kaito Kikuchi and Leticia Galera



The researchers believe the new trace information reformulates popular ideas about cells in extremely dormant states that appear to be dead. Such findings have implications for evaluating life on objects such as meteors and space missions seeking evidence of life.

“This work suggests alternative ways of coping with the potential threat from pathogenic spores and has implications for what to expect from extraterrestrial life,” said Süel, who has affiliations with the San Diego Center for Systems Biology, BioCircuits Institute, and Center for Microbiome Innovation. “If scientists find life on Mars or Venus, it is probably in a dormant state and we now know that a life form that appears to be completely inert is still capable of thinking about its next steps.”

authors of the Science papers include: Kaito Kikuchi, Leticia Galera-Laporta, Colleen Weatherwax, Jamie Lam, Eun Chae Moon, Emmanuel Theodorakis, Jordi Garcia-Ojalvo and Gürol M Süel.

