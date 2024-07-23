The telltale sign Jules Robinson has given birth – rumours swirl The MAFS star welcomed her second child with husband Cameron Merchant as he shares a cryptic post about life

Rumours are swirling that Jules Robinson and her husband Cameron Merchant have secretly welcomed their second child.

The couple has yet to announce the baby’s arrival, but some fans are convinced the former Married At First Sight star, 42, has already given birth.

Cameron shared a cryptic post on Instagram on Tuesday about “life” being the “most beautiful gift.”

“Life… is the most precious, most incredible and most beautiful gift we have ever been given,” the post said.

‘Place your hand over your heart, feel that beautiful heart beating, breathe, smile. How wonderful. I am so grateful for this gift.’

Jules confirmed she was pregnant in February and has been anxiously counting down the days until her due date in July.

On Sunday, the MAFS star flaunted her fresh-faced beauty as she smiled for the camera while taking a selfie at Fitness First in Dee Why, Sydney.

The reality TV star, who already shares three-year-old son Ollie with her husband, showed off her massive baby bump in a grey bikini top and tracksuit bottoms.

In an accompanying caption, Jules revealed how much water aerobics class has helped her body during her second pregnancy.

“I really needed this yesterday! Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it! #WaterAerobics,” she shared. “It’s had such a positive impact on my body and flexibility… you’ll always find me in the pool with all my new friends.”

Jules went on to joke that it was even “nicer” with her husband Cam, who she met on MAFS, sitting by the pool surreptitiously filming her and “laughing”.

‘IMPORTANT • It’s a lot more fun to do it without feeling like there’s a camera around and someone laughing at you,’ he joked.

Jules and Cameron fell in love on camera during season six of MAFS in 2019 before tying the knot for real in November of that year.

The couple welcomed their son Oliver in September 2020 and in February, Jules announced that she was expecting her second child.

Just weeks before her due date, Jules spoke to Daily Mail Australia about her pregnancy and candidly revealed that she is already planning for her third baby.

“We want to have another baby,” Jules enthused, adding, “Who knows? If you believe there’s a will, there’s a way.”

“Whatever it is, we will make it happen. I already said that a couple of years ago (before I got pregnant for the second time).”

The influencer also shared the unique method she used to get pregnant at 41 after three years of trying.

Jules and Cameron were considering IVF before she managed to conceive naturally, a feat she largely attributes to Ayurvedic medicine.

Ayurveda is an ancient Indian wellness practice that aims to help patients achieve balance through diet, herbs, meditation, yoga and detoxification.

“I discovered Ayurvedic medicine about two years ago, and when I sat down with the specialist, it was very clear to me that there was no way my body could carry a baby,” Jules explained.

Jules said she “never lost faith” after years of trying to have a baby and had learned the importance of slowing down and focusing on her own needs during the process.