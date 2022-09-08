The Teletubbies to RETURN with new series narrated by Tituss Burgess on Netflix

<!–

The Teletubbies will return to our screens as Netflix has announced another reboot.

The beloved children’s show returns to the streaming service on November 14 and is narrated by Tituss Burgess.

The iconic series first aired from 1997 to 2001, before re-broadcasting on CBeebies from 2015 to 2018.

Netflix announced the happy news on Wednesday, saying on Twitter: “Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po are back!

“The Teletubbies — and new narrator Tituss Burgess — are coming to Netflix on November 14!”

Fans immediately rushed to the comments to express their excitement at the return of a childhood favorite

One wrote: ‘OMGGGGG my favorite youth show.’

While another said ‘I can’t think of anyone I’d rather see tell the Teletubbies, this is awesomeggg’.

And a third agreed: “I grew up with The Teletubbies. I love them’.

It comes after viewers of Britains Got Talent were quite taken aback when children’s television stars The Teletubbies auditioned for the show in May.

And it was a reunion for judge Simon Cowell, who signed the artists to a record deal in 1997.

Returning to screens for their 25th anniversary, the four performers danced to hits from Beyoncé, ABBA and One Direction.

The recognizable act immediately caught the attention of the judges, with Amanda Holden screaming and standing as they came on stage, while Alesha Dixon danced along, and David Walliams looked surprised.

‘I can’t believe they’re auditioning for Britain’s Got Talent,’ a giddy Dec Donnelly joked, as Ant McPartlin giggled next to him, adding ‘what’s going on?’

Amanda welcomed them to the show and said, “I don’t think we need to ask who you are, but who are you?” before the quartet introduced themselves.

Before making a move, The Teletubbies played a voiceover and revealed that Simon had helped them release their Say Eh-Oh! hit in 1997, which went to number 1 on the charts.

While Simon tried to hide his smile, the music mogul admitted, “Yeah, I was their record label” and laughed.

And it didn’t take long for them to get comfortable again, as the judge ended up on stage with the act — even giving them a hug while wearing an interesting new headband from the performers.

Simon was trapped among the four performers as they wrapped around him on the stage, which was covered in rainbow confetti during the performance.

And it certainly became a hit, with four coats and a standing ovation from the judges securing the Teletubbies place in the next round.