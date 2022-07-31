The ‘Ted Lasso’ US coach behind Bronze, Russo and Wiegman who taught them to be alpha females

As the Lionesses take on Germany in the Euro 2022 final, they can count on the support of an American coach who loves England and who taught them how to be ‘alpha women’.

Anson Dorrance, head coach of women’s soccer at the University of North Carolina, taught Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo, Lotte Wubben-Moy and manager Sarina Wiegman during his career.

Dorrance, 71, who coaches the Tar Heels, told: The times that three out of four of the sensational goals the Lionesses scored in their semi-final against Sweden had “written all over them with Tar Heels.”

When describing the Lionesses he had coached in the past, Dorrance said they were “beautiful people.”

During his time as a coach at the University of North Carolina, Dorrance mentored and trained more players who went on to play at the national level than any other coach.

He also led the Tar Heels to more national championships than any other team.

While coaching college in the small community of Chapel Hill, Dorrance became known for boosting competitiveness among female players – arguing there was no reason why they shouldn’t be as fervent as the male footballers.

He said: “When I first started coaching women, I was really upset by this bizarre dichotomy that when a young boy has competitive fire, he’s put on a pedestal, but when a woman is competitive, she’s suddenly annoyed, cried the B-word as if there’s something wrong with her.’

He added that his approach was to encourage the “alpha female” side of players, in a cutthroat culture.

Dorrance is a self-titled Anglophile who loves all things English and will no doubt be cheering the Lionesses to victory as they take on Germany in the Euro 2022 final

Russo and Wiegman, two of Dorrance’s child prodigies, were pictured hugging after England’s quarter-final victory over Spain

“We tell these kids, if you’re an alpha female, you’re at home with the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill,” he said.

Dorrance’s reputation has compared him to Ted Lasso, the title character in the popular comedy about an American football coach who is put in charge of an English football team.

His influence on the Lionesses began in 1988 when he scouted Sarina Wiegman to play for the University of North Carolina after seeing her play for a Dutch team at a tournament in China.

Remembering looking at a young Cradleman, Dorrance said, “Boy, she’s played with talent.”

Star defender Lucy Bronze, 30, first began training with Dorrance at the University of North Carolina summer camps when she was 12 years old. In 2009 she entered university as a full-time student.

Speaking to Dorrance on the 2020 Vision of a Champion podcast, Bronze told her longtime coach that she felt at home in his team after encouraging her to embrace her competitive side and that his coaching was a ‘turning point’ for her. used to be.

Dorrance described the fighting spirit he instilled in the defender, saying that he trained her in an environment where “every day is a war” and where you have to “beat your teammates to death to get better.”

He also claimed that Bronze’s English coaches told the player not to be so competitive with her teammates as it could lead to them quitting.

In 2017, Dorrance signed Alessia Russo, 23, and Lotte Wubben-Moy, 23, after getting recommendations about their talent.

But when he sent his assistant head coach Damon Nahas to watch Russo play, he was disheartened to learn that she hadn’t performed as they had hoped.

However, the confusion over Russo’s talent was quickly resolved when Nahas realized he’d been looking at the wrong player after a shirt change – and Russo was actually an extremely talented player.

It may come as no surprise that Dorrance is the man who supports so many English players – as a self-titled Anglophile.

It is said that Winston Churchill was the greatest leader of the 20th century and celebrates ‘everything English’.

Dorrance was full of praise for the Lionesses he personally coached.

He said: ‘These are not just great football players, these are great people, extraordinary examples of the human race. . . hardworking, humble, sweet, thoughtful children with deep character and incredible moral fiber.’