The Talk executive producer Heather Gray dies at 50 after ‘bravely battling an unforgiving disease’

Heather Gray, the Emmy Award-winning executive producer and showrunner of the CBS series The Talk, has died at age 50 after “fighting bravely against a relentless disease.”

Gray’s cause of death has not been released, but CBS shared the heartbreaking news in a joint letter to staff on Sunday, as they paid tribute to the “mama bear.”

“On behalf of all of us at CBS, we would like to express our deepest condolences for the painful loss of our beloved Heather,” the statement said. Entertainment tonight. “She was an inspiration to all of us, alive and thriving as she bravely fought a relentless disease. She showed us what true courage looks like.’

Heather Gray, the executive producer and showrunner of the CBS series The Talk, died at age 50 after “fighting bravely against a relentless disease”

CBS shared the heartbreaking news in a joint letter to staff on Sunday, though Gray’s cause of death has not been released. Gray is pictured with the show’s co-hosts

The letter is signed by CBS President and CEO George Cheeks, CBS Studios President David Stapf, CBS Network Entertainment President Kelly Kahl, CBS Network Entertainment Senior Executive VP Programming Thom Sherman, CBS Network Entertainment Executive VP Current Programs Amy Reisenbach, and CBS Network Entertainment Senior VP Daytime Programs Laurie Seidman.

The Talk is currently on a summer break starting Monday, but CBS has also announced grief resources are available for the show’s cast and crew, People reported.

A tribute to Gray was also shared on The Talk’s Instagram page on Sunday following her ‘unexpected death’

A tribute to the beloved executive producer was also shared on The Talk’s Instagram page on Sunday after her “unexpected passing.”

Gray, who joined The Talk in its first season in 2010, has been hailed for being “the heart and soul” of the show for over a decade.

Her brilliance as an innovative producer was surpassed only by her huge smile and infectious laugh. She was an admired, beloved mama bear of your family and a leader everyone looked up to,” the message read.

“Her contributions to the show’s success are immeasurable, but most importantly, she was a boss who proved that you can lead with kindness, caring, and friendship. Heather was everyone’s friend, everyone’s champion, everyone’s favorite person on set. We will miss her terribly.’

Actress Jenna Dewan was one of hundreds of people who used the comment to share their condolences.

Gray joined The Talk in 2010 during the show’s first season and was named an executive producer in 2020. She won two Daytime Emmy Awards for her production roles on the show.

Hundreds of people paid their respects on Instagram, including Jenna Dewan, Mark McGrath, Bill Bellamy, LL Cool J, and The Talk co-hosts Amanda Kloots and Akbar Gbajabiamila

‘I’m so sorry to hear this’ [broken heart emoji] all my love to you all,” she wrote.

Vocalist Mark McGrath added: ‘Awww man, such a beautiful, talented and hospitable soul…I send love to my @thetalkcbs Family, may her memory always bring comfort and joy.’

A number of people were shocked by the news of Gray’s death and remembered how they’d just seen or talked to her.

‘I’m in shock. This is heartbreaking. I just saw her as a guest host,” journalist David Begnaud said. She gave me a lovely hug and smiled from ear to ear.

“Her energy level was a 10,” he added. “She was a warrior. Her resilience and optimism inspired me. The last time we spoke, you said that next time you’re in town, we’re going to eat. I know you meant it. I wish I hadn’t waited for that to happen. You were a bright light. A blessing. I loved her. This is devastating. I’m grateful to have met you, Heather.’

Gray (pictured with Earthquake at a pre-Grammy party in March) was hailed for being “the heart and soul of The Talk” for over a decade

Amanda Kloots opened up about the loss on her own Instagram page as she shared a few photos of Gray with the show’s hosts

‘How???!? This is heartbreaking…. We spoke on the show last week????’ Bill Bellamy noted.

The co-hosts of The Talk, Amanda Kloots and Akbar Gbajabiamila, also paid their respects to their late colleague.

Kloots said Gray was ‘a boss who was your true friend’ in her touching tribute

‘An incredible woman inside and out. I will miss her terribly,” Kloots wrote.

“Heather lived every day of her life that I knew her with excitement and without complaining,” Gbajabiamila added. “I feel really blessed to have been around her. This loss turns out differently. Also in my heart I will keep you friend. Rest in peace.’

Kloots opened up about the loss on her own Instagram page as she shared a few photos of Gray with the show’s hosts.

Heather had been battling the disease for years, although you would never know because she never complained, was incredibly strong, always wore a smile and always smiled. She was the boss that everyone loved. A boss who was your true friend,” she wrote.

“My heart is extremely heavy today. The Talk won’t be the same without her. I never thought she would leave work on Thursday afternoon that she wouldn’t be at work Monday morning. It’s just heartbreaking news that makes me remember how precious life is.

“Heather, we will all miss you. You are now a glorious angel in heaven. Rest in peace.’

Gray spent the last weeks of her life in Italy with her sister and her best friends from high school and college, according to Instagram

Gray shared videos of the trip to Rome and Capri, calling it a “magic vacation” in her latest post on July 15.

Gray worked as an accompanying producer for The Tyra Banks Show from 2006 to 2010 before joining The Talk shortly after it first aired.

She won two Daytime Emmy Awards for her production roles in The Talk, in 2016 and 2018. She also received an NAACP Image Award in 2016. She was named an executive producer of the show in 2020.

Gray spent the last weeks of her life in Italy with her sister and her best friends from high school and college, according to Instagram.

She shared videos from the trip, including one of her and her loved ones sunbathing at their villa in Rome, which was posted on July 10.

‘We had a good laugh. We stayed up into the wee hours to catch up and look ahead,” she wrote. ‘We saw the sites, had a delicious meal, swam in the sea, shopped until we almost dropped and of course had a delicious meal. We built a bond and created memories that we will always cherish.’

Gray called the trip a “magic vacation” in her last post on July 15.