The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood shed 90lbs off her 250lb frame with Wegovy injections

Sheryl Underwood, co-host of The Talk, has lost so much weight from her tiny six-foot frame over the past year and a half that she plans on wearing something special for her birthday episode on October 28.

“I’ve never worn a dress!” confessed 58-year-old Daytime Emmy winner People on Monday.

When Sheryl topped the scales at 250 pounds in 2020, she decided to undergo gastric bypass surgery until her doctor Zuri A. Murrell found another solution.

“I had to have surgery,” Underwood admitted.

“And if you do, you need to see a psychiatrist. You have to see a dietitian. But because I worked with the dietitian, I lost weight. I didn’t lose a significant amount, but I lost to a point where insurance wouldn’t pay for it.

“When I was going to get the colonoscopy — I go to look at my colon every year, but I also went for the endoscopy — then my other doctor said, ‘I have something I want you to try, and if it doesn’t work, then should we go [to gastric bypass surgery].”‘

The Arkansas-born comedian managed to lose 90 pounds with the help of a new drug called Wegovy, which she took weekly.

Wegovy semaglutide injections were only approved by the FDA in June 2021, and in a 68-week trial, the average patient lost 35 pounds or 15% of their weight.

“You want to move, but unfortunately I’m in a career where you drive to work, you sit down and put on your hair and makeup,” Sheryl said.

“Sometimes I just get up and walk around, or I try to talk on the phone and walk around, or I do something while I’m in bed — I might do a little exercise, a little stretching and stuff. I like the exercise bike, because then I can listen to my music and sit on the bike.’

Underwood — who is a Metamucil brand ambassador — is also drinking more water, sleeping more, and eating more fruits and vegetables.

“If I fancy McDonald’s or Burger King or something like that, I can now eat the equivalent of less than a Happy Meal,” podcaster The World According to Sheryl said of her cheating days.

“And I’m not starving.”

Sheryl has dropped four dress sizes, but she still wants to lose 25 pounds.

“I really wanted to get ahead of it,” Underwood said of her weight loss journey.

Premiering next Tuesday on CBS! See more of Sheryl co-hosts season 13 of The Talk with Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales

‘Now, I feel great when I look at the [diabetic, pre-diabetic, hypertension] lab work: normal, normal, normal, work on this.’

See more of the former Air Force field doctor who co-hosts the 13th season of The Talk with Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales and Jerry O’Connell — which premieres this Tuesday on CBS.

In March, Sheryl — who joined the daytime talk show in 2011 — signed a multi-year deal to appear in seasons 13, 14 and 15, as well as a two-year first-look deal with CBS Studios. Variety.