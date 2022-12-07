The Taliban carry out the first public execution since the seizure of power in Afghanistan

Hundreds of people attended the execution in Farah province, including senior Taliban officials, a spokesman for the group said.

Authorities in Afghanistan have executed a man convicted of murder, the first public execution since the Taliban group returned to power last year, according to a government spokesman.

The announcement on Wednesday, December 7, underscored the intentions of Afghanistan’s new rulers to continue the hardline policies implemented since they took over the country in August 2021 and to stick to their interpretation of Islamic or sharia law.

The execution, carried out with an assault rifle by the victim’s father, took place in the western province of Farah in front of hundreds of onlookers and more than a dozen senior Taliban officials, according to Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s top government spokesman. . Some officials came from the capital Kabul.

The decision to carry out the punishment was “taken very carefully,” Mujahid said, after approval by three of the country’s highest courts and Taliban Supreme Leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhunzada.

The executed man, identified as Tajmir from Herat province, was convicted of killing another man five years ago and stealing his motorcycle and mobile phone. The victim was identified as Mustafa from the neighboring province of Farah. Many Afghan men use only one name.

Taliban security forces arrested Tajmir after the victim’s family accused him of the crime, Mujahid said in a statement. The statement did not say when the arrest took place, but said Tajmir had allegedly confessed to the murder. Mujahid added that Tajmir was shot three times by the victim’s father on Wednesday with an assault rifle.

The incident comes after Taliban leader Akhunzada last month ordered judges to fully enforce aspects of Islamic law that include public executions.

During the country’s previous Taliban rule in the late 1990s, the group carried out public executions, floggings, and stoning of people convicted of crimes in Taliban courts.

‘Shakes the human conscience’

“I remember when they were implementing these punishments in their first stage, where they announced that the public would gather,” human rights activist Ogai Amil told the AFP news agency.

He said Wednesday’s execution reminded him of those days, adding that it “shocks the human conscience.”

“Why should it only happen in Afghanistan?” she asked.

After the group invaded Afghanistan in 2021, in the final weeks of the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from the country after 20 years of war, the Taliban initially promised to allow rights for women and minorities.

Instead, they have restricted rights and freedoms, including a ban on girls’ education beyond the sixth grade. They have also carried out public floggings in different provinces, punishing several men and women accused of theft, adultery or running away from home.

A spokesman for the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights last month called on Taliban authorities to immediately stop the use of public flogging in Afghanistan.

The Taliban have struggled to govern amid an economic crisis made worse by their diplomatic isolation and international sanctions.