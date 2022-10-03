The talent exodus at Channel Nine continues as top political reporters depart in the same week

<!–

Channel Nine has lost two of its top journalists in the space of a week.

Lane Culcutt, political reporter for the network in Brisbane, left the station after 35 years on Friday, reports TV Blackbox.

The news follows the exit of Nine’s chief political reporter Chris Uhlmann, who had his last day on the job on Thursday.

Culcutt, who is expected to join Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s media team, used Twitter to announce his departure.

“After 35 years I said goodbye to Nine news,” he tweeted.

‘Thank you to everyone who has watched and those I have worked with who have made this journey so rewarding and enriching. Goodbye and good luck.’

In the meantime The Australian reported Monday that Uhlmann, who had announced his retirement in early 2022, deleted his Twitter platform when he left the job.

The outspoken veteran journalist, who replaced the legendary Laurie Oakes as chief political correspondent exactly five years ago, was a frequent target of trolls.

“I’ve deleted Twitter and I’m never coming back,” Uhlamann told the publication.

TV Blackbox reports that popular reporter Charles Croucher (pictured) will replace Uhlmann

Uhlmann said Twitter was populated by ‘left-wing thugs’, describing the platform as a ‘self-basting platform’ that hosted a ‘big pitchfork brigade’.

It is understood that high-profile Nine reporter Charles Croucher will replace Uhlmann.

The 33-year-old has been a popular guest host on Nine’s Today breakfast show.

Nine flew the rising star to London to cover the Queen’s funeral last month.