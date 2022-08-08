The Sydney Sphinx: Mystery behind astonishing face carved into a northern beaches rock face exposed

A hiker has captured an image of a sphinx-like petroglyph on Sydney’s cliffs, with hundreds of locals saying they will hunt for the hidden rock.

The photo showed a Sphinx bust carved into a rock, half of which was covered in moss on the popular Manly to Spit walking trail in the Northern Beaches area.

Kevin Decosta, who posted the photo on Sunday, told the Daily Mail Australia that there are “a number” of other sculptures scattered across the northern beaches.

‘Two others I know are on private waterfront properties on the Pittwater [Bay] … as for the others, there are two near Newport,’ said Mr. Decosta.

Sydney’s Sphinx will be haunted by many eager locals after a hiker posted the rock art (pictured) on Sunday

The post (pictured) stunned some on social media who said they had no idea the sculpture existed

The unusual petroglyphs were found along the Manly to Spit track, with claims that there were nine others in the Northern Beaches area (pictured, a view from the track)

He said the rock he photographed had shifted due to recent weather conditions.

“I visit this location often, but this is my first time in a long time due to the bad weather,” Mr. Decosta wrote on Facebook.

‘The carved rock face is tilted by the great seas/storm surge. Manly to Spit track, Sydney Harbor National Park. My picture. The face was one of ten or so carved after World War II on the northern beaches.”

The post sparked comments on social media guessing exactly where it was, with one claiming it was at Washaway Beach, a small cove on the track.

It has been suggested that the sculpture may have come from a commune of artists squatting on the cliff in the 1970s.

Another said they would put the Sydney Sphinx on their bucket list, while others said they had no idea it existed.

The sculpted face was found on Washaway Beach (pictured), one of the small coves on the Manly to Spit walk