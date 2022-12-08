‘The Swimmers’: Can a movie change how people view refugees?

On Thursday 8 December at 19:30 GMT:

The film “The Swimmers” tells the true story of Yusra and Sara Mardini – two sisters fleeing the war in Syria. Aiming to seek safety in Germany, they become refugees in the Aegean Sea, travel in an overcrowded raft with 18 other people, and eventually use their skills as competitive swimmers to save the lives of those on board by taking the ship to Lesbos to lead. , Greece.

Younger sister Yusra eventually achieves her life goal of becoming an Olympic swimmer – competing in the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro as a member of an Olympic refugee team.

Directed by Sally El Hosaini“The Swimmers” depicts Yusra and Sara’s life amidst conflict, the decision to flee the Syrian war in 2015 and the challenges they faced in Europe as they settled down and rekindle Yusra’s dream of competitive swimming.

Today, both Mardini sisters continue to work as human rights activists to advocate for the rights of refugees.

In this episode of The Stream, we watch the film and hear more about this story of refugees and human resilience.

In this episode of The Stream we speak with:

Yusra Mardini, @YusraMardini

Olympian and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador

Sarah Martini, @SarahMardini4

Human rights defender

Sally El Hosaini, @sallyelh

Director and writer, “The Swimmers”