The surreal day George Best and Bobby Charlton lost to Man City… at CRICKET!

Ronaldo, caught De Bruyne, threw Haaland. Strange as that may sound, the prospect of Sunday’s 188th Manchester derby being settled on a cricket ground was not so strange for two of the best teams United and City have ever produced.

It was July 21, 1968 when the reigning champions of Europe and England exchanged their famous red and blue jerseys for cricket whites just three weeks before the start of the new season.

United had won the European Cup at Wembley two months earlier under Matt Busby. City, led by Joe Mercer, had put their neighbors two points clear of the First Division title on the final day.

George Best (L) opened the at bat for Man United together with coach Jack Crompton

Manchester United legend Bobby Charlton managed to score just four points before being out

But here they were, lining up at the opposite Old Trafford in front of 15,000 fans who were considerably noisier than the famous old cricket ground was used to.

The specter of hooliganism loomed large in the late 1960s, and what was supposed to be a friendly meeting ended with the police arresting fans for pitch-throwing bottles.

They had paid four shillings each to enter, raising more than £2,000 for the testimony fund of Ken Higgs, the former Lancashire and England cricketer. This was at a time when Manchester’s vibrant social scene brought together players from different sports as well as clubs.

The United team would join City at their favorite meeting place, the Sandpiper in Fallowfield, and welcome them to the Sands nightclub in Stretford. No one was closer to Mike Summerbee than George Best, his best friend and best man. It didn’t stop the United icon from bowling Summerbee out for six days. “Mike may have been generous there,” Paddy Crerand, who played for United that day, told Sportsmail this week. “Those two were as fat as thieves. You wouldn’t believe it’s coming from different sides of Manchester.’

Best was the star’s name in the match, but the former United forward was not a big cricket fan

The best, of course, was the star attraction, as he opened the striker alongside Jack Crompton, United’s coach and former goalkeeper, who was one of only two players to reach double digits in response to City’s 168 total from 16 overs.

“George was only there to get the crowd in, he was never a real cricketer,” Summerbee recalls.

‘It was a very social situation. When the players were off the football field, there were great relationships. We were together before the game, let alone after – or in the middle of the field.’

Indeed, there is a lovely photo of the two men joking about the fact that Summerbee turned out to be in a pair of black socks.

Best wasn’t quite the beginner some might think. Former City and United winger Peter Barnes has fond memories of cricket with him on the streets of Aycliffe Avenue, Chorlton, where the Northern Irishman lived in rooms with his landlady, Mrs Fullaway. As amazing as that may seem compared to today’s football stars, Barnes and his friends knocked on the terrace house door at the age of 10 or 11 on their way home from school.

“Yes, if his yellow Lotus was parked outside,” he says. “Mostly it was football, but sometimes we took out the cricket bat. George had a natural eye for the ball. He’d hit it over the neighbor’s fence and go in laughing.’

The best made nine before being caught by Francis Lee at Neil Young’s bowling as United were all out for 79 after 28 overs, leaving them well below their target. Lee was an accomplished cricketer who had played in the Lancashire League. He scored the highest score with 36 before being caught by Wilf McGuinness at Bobby Charlton’s bowling.

The scorecard shows how many icons from both clubs were involved in the one-off match

City physio Peter Blakey was not far behind, not out on 32, and Nobby Stiles tossed Colin Bell for 15. Summerbee, Derek Jeffries and Alan Oakes were all handy players. United was lacking in comparison. They had David Sadler and David Herd, who played club cricket for Timperley in the summer, but a higher number of Irish and Scots was definitely not an advantage.

Glasgow, Crerand’s birthplace, was the kind of place where you might need a cricket bat, but not a ball. Still, the Scottish midfielder managed to score five.

‘Did I do that? Damn!’ says Crerand. ‘I was useless. It was probably the first time I ever held a bat. We never played cricket in Glasgow, not even at school. Cricket was an English game. It is a miracle in itself that we scored 79.

“There was a great camaraderie between the two clubs, and I’m not sure if that’s the case these days. However, you would get a great crowd if they played cricket now. As big as Haaland, you’d go off the road if he came in to bowl!’

Neither club had time to prepare for the match. “Straight in, no training, that’s how it was,” laughs United goalkeeper Alex Stepney, who describes himself as “a kid from Surrey and a bit of a spin bowler.”

“It was a day out and a mix of jogging around a training ground,” adds City defender Tony Book, who came up for sale as a batsman over the summer.

Sunday’s Manchester derby is on the football pitch and will see two teams in form in action

Sometimes Lancashire’s cricketers would join City in training. Tommy Booth recalls suffering Monday morning during fitness sessions at Wythenshawe Park, which were so grueling that even the football players stopped going out on Sunday night.

Booth was one of the late additions to the official lineup, along with Jeffries, Blakey and Joe Corrigan. “It was only the first or second time I held a bat, and I also had a bowl,” he says. “I thought I was fast, but the batsmen had to get past the wicket to hit it. When Mike Summerbee first came to bowl, he was actually throwing it. He said, “That’s the way I bowl”. The cheater! It was all very friendly.’

Less in the stands, where the atmosphere grew grim as the afternoon wore on. City fans are still blaming United supporters for forcing their way onto the pitch and claiming they had to take shelter under the benches in Warwick Road End as a barrage of bottles rained down. Police arrested a number of fans and five were charged with carrying offensive weapons, assaulting police officers and disturbing the peace.

And so ended any thought of United playing City at cricket again – although Lancashire made a handful of appearances under the spotlight on the Old Trafford football ground in the ill-fated Lambert & Butler Cup in the early 1980s, until everyone realized that two short borders wouldn’t work.

“That’s how it was,” Stepney says. “So much happened in the 60s and 70s and around that time the problems with the public started to escalate. I’m glad things are going much better.’