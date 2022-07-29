The surreal day a dishevelled and dazed Marilyn Monrow was handed naked portraits of herself

Two indelible images were ingrained in my mid-teens. The first was seeing, on a stormy June day in 1953, the newly crowned queen: youthful pearly, sensitive, smiling through the rain of that great graceful coach as she passed very close by the windows of my father’s club at St James’s.

And not long after that, after rushing across those hard-fought playing fields of Eton, across avenues and ditches, to the Gaumont in Slough to see, in celluloid color, the world-famous Marilyn Monroe in There’s No Business Like Show Business.

While an afternoon crowd of housewives swooned at the spins of her co-star Johnnie Ray, I was entranced by the dashing shape, lyre-shaped arms, wide, luscious mouth—the quivering, exquisite creature that was Marilyn.

Born a few weeks but worlds, time and cultures separated, both young and confident and alive at such an early milestone in their diverse futures, these two women held an equal promise of pleasure, security and a touching resemblance in those first coups. their glittering whites and diamonds and radiance.

The Queen recently confided to a friend that she would rather become an actress if statesmanship had not been her destiny. But Marilyn had to deal with the pitfalls of being an actress in order to become queen of a more slanderous realm.

Far too soon we would hear about the cancer in Marilyn’s crimson rose. All too soon came the revelations of a chaotic upbringing, deeply distorted emotions and broken trust.

We watched and marveled over the next decade at her sublime beauty, her innate folly, the promise of her pout, her glorious gaiety. There was always that nagging feeling that, deep down, almost nothing was right with or for her. That despite the glamor in pink satin, black monkey fur, swirling whites and desert-bleached denim, it was inevitably all a puppet show?

Photographer Bert Stern did a sensational shoot with Marilyn. And what’s more, she has agreed to be photographed naked

A few years passed and although the perfection of her image remained unchanged, someone’s heart was in the mouth on her behalf. She’s private. She is ill. She’s late. She sees Peter Lawford, she only sees Natasha Lytess, her drama coach. No, she won’t see anyone; she is a hermit.

The closest I’d come to her so far was on a balmy summer night in Los Angeles. In a bar on Hollywood and Vine I had picked up a leather hunk.

Later, he gestured lazily from his Brentwood porch to a floor across the street. “That’s Marilyn’s.” He would have known: he was the hairdresser of singer Peggy Lee.

So this is the house, pale and faded under the dusty greenery, that would be there for the whole rocky ride, mute witness to the jealousy of her second husband Joe DiMaggio, the humiliation of third husband Arthur Miller, the ill-fated venture with photographer Milton Greene, the unborn child (by Tony Curtis), the clutches of the Kennedy clique and reports of fiasco footage on the set of Something’s Gotta Give, her unfinished final film. A few July later, in 1962, there is a conspiratorial but palpably joyous atmosphere in our art department at Vogue in Manhattan. On the layout bulletin board between the special editorial pages for the September issue, 14 stark white double-page spreads – no hint as to their content.

The editors, Diana Vreeland, Alex Liberman & Co, proudly buzz around them, congratulations, changing the order and form with sotto voce gestures. Whatever this project is, it’s mammoth. Eventually I find out, and am bound to secrecy: photographer Bert Stern did a sensational shoot with Marilyn. And what’s more, she has agreed to be photographed naked.

So she’s okay! She is back!! On top of!!! Everything will be fine.

The contacts come in. Called out, applauded, beeped. . . here she is, again.

Glorious, restored, ravishing, the honey-soaked skin, the gold dust shoulders, the icy white cow lick, the coral lips quivering. Then someone remembers that she has photo approval.

There is a conference as well. . . “Um, Nicky” – Priscilla Peck, the art director, is the epitome of politeness – “Um, can you, uh, take this to Miss Monroe?” I was presented with a heavy white envelope and a red china pencil. “And please wait while she chooses.”

At 6:30 that evening I ring the bell at the apartment at 444 East 57th St. Nothing. I’ll call again. A small dog barks shrilly; then footsteps. The door opens. The goddess is only inches from my gaze.

Her eyes are red, her greasy face and grubby lips framed by sleek, lifeless hair. She is wearing a shapeless gray tracksuit with makeup stains at the neckline.

She looks half dazed, almost haunted. The dog barks again.

“Be quiet, Maff,” she rasps, her hand half shielding her gaze.

I held up the bulging envelope. “My editor asked me. . . ‘

“Thank you, honey, but I’m late.” She half closed the door, then looked down. “Are they okay?”

‘Yes, they are great. Of course they are great. How can they not be?’

“Oh, thank you, honey.” The mascara-smeared eyes looked up at me, her voice strangely distant. ‘Do you mind if we see them here? I am what . . .’

She opens the envelope and holds each contact sheet against the door, crayon expertly and without hesitation the ones she likes, X-ing others, and, sucking her teeth, puts a pale thumbnail through the utter rejections.

Just as we started working on the color transparencies, a telephone rang, faintly, in a distant room.

Marilyn looked panicked. The grimy, unwashed reality gathered these last images of her golden glory in her arms, shoved them into mine, and ran unsteadily back down the hall.

The dog barked again. The phone stopped ringing. Marilyn’s door was still open when the elevator arrived.

She died three weeks later.