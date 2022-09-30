The surprising Swiss-army-knife-like functions of a powerful enzyme

a Schematic diagram of the biosynthetic reactions catalyzed by the G and M domains of CphA1. b The general structure of tetramer CphA1 of Synechocystis sp. UTEX2470 (suCphA1, PDB code 7LG5). ATP molecules mark the positions of the active sites of the G (orange) and M (green) domain. The N domain is colored blue. c Cyanophycin biosynthesis plots and rate equation of synthesis by suCphA1 and TmCphA1 with and without primer. TmCphA1 is completely inactive in the absence of primer. n = 4 independent experiments. Data are presented as individual measurements and mean value, error bars represent SD values. d Activity levels of TmCphA1 in the presence of different cyanophycin primers: 1mer (β-Asp-Arg) 1 1,5mer (β-Asp-Arg)-Asp, 2mer (β-Asp-Arg) 2 3mer (β-Asp-Arg) 3 4mer (β-Asp-Arg) 4 . n = 4 independent experiments. Data are presented as individual measurements and mean value, error bars represent SD values. Credit: Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-31542-7″ width=”800″ height=”494″/> CphA1 structure and activity. a Schematic diagram of the biosynthetic reactions catalyzed by the G and M domains of CphA1. b The general structure of tetramer CphA1 of Synechocystis sp. UTEX2470 (like thisCphA1, PDB code 7LG5). ATP molecules mark the positions of the active sites of the G (orange) and M (green) domain. The N domain is colored blue. c Cyanophycin biosynthesis plots and rate equation of synthesis by like thisCphA1 and TmCphA1 with and without primer. TmCphA1 is completely inactive in the absence of primer. n= 4 independent experiments. Data are presented as individual measurements and mean value, error bars represent SD values. d Activity levels of Tm CphA1 in the presence of various cyanophycin primers: 1mer (β-Asp-Arg) 1 1,5-mer (β-Asp-Arg)-Asp, 2-mer (β-Asp-Arg) 2 3meer (β-Asp-Arg) 3 4meer (β-Asp-Arg) 4 . n= 4 independent experiments. Data are presented as individual measurements and mean value, error bars represent SD values. Credit: nature communication (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-31542-7



Blue-green algae (also known as cyanobacteria) have a superpower that likely helps them be very successful as waterway invaders. They have an extraordinary ability to store energy and nitrogen in their cells for times of need. But exactly how they do that remains only partially understood.

Now researchers at McGill University and their collaborators at ETH Zurich have discovered an intriguing hitherto unknown ability of the enzymes (known as cyanophycin synthetases) that are active in creating these food reserves. Their findings, described in a recent article in nature communicationare not only scientifically surprising, but bring us one step closer to being able to use these eco-friendly polymers for everything from dressings to biodegradable antiscalants to animal foods.

Enzymes such as cyanophycin synthetases (called polymerase enzymes because they synthesize long chains of polymers) usually require primers in the form of short “starting chains” to begin assembling the long chains. Polymerases act as catalysts for a wide variety of biological functions, from triggering the process of RNA and DNA replication to converting glucose into glycogen as a way to store energy for later use. Cyanophycin synthetases from many different cyanobacteria were thought to need primers like all other polymerases, but then the researchers discovered something new.

“We worked with several cyanophycin synthetases and found that one of them didn’t need to be primed,” said lead author Itai Sharon, a McGill Ph.D. student of Biochemistry. “After three years of experiments, trying to figure out why not, we found that this cyanophycin synthetase had a hidden reaction center inside it that cleaves bonds between amino acids, rather than linking amino acids, which is the main job of this polymerase.”

Unlike all known polymerases

The researchers found that cyanophycin synthetase could slowly make extremely small numbers of long cyanophycin polymers in the absence of primer, which cleaves the newly discovered reaction center into many short chains that are then used as primers for rapid polymerization.

“We refer to cyanophycin synthetase as a ‘Swiss army knife enzyme,'” said Martin Schmeing, corresponding author and director of the McGill Center for structural research and biology, a self-sustaining polymerization machine.”

“What makes it even more special is that these polymerases have been studied by many researchers for decades and decades. No one, including us, had noticed this before.”

How bacteria create a piggy bank for the lean times

Itai Sharon et al, A cryptic third active site in cyanophycin synthetase creates primers for polymerization, nature communication(2022). Itai Sharon et al, A cryptic third active site in cyanophycin synthetase creates primers for polymerization,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-31542-7

