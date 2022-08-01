The Supreme Court’s Abortion Decision, Haunted by Brown v. Board of Education
WASHINGTON — In the decision of the Supreme Court that abolished the constitutional right to abortion, the judges held an extensive debate about the meaning and legacy of Brown v Board of Educationthe 1954 decree stating that the constitution does not allow racial segregation in public schools.
The link between abortion and education may seem elusive. But the judges quoted Brown 23 times, using it to make points about precedents, popular opinion and, most tellingly, how the constitution should be interpreted.
Writing for the five-member majority, Judge Samuel A. Alito Jr. cited Brown as an example of a decision that set a precedent aside. Plessy v. Fergusonthe 1896 decision that said “separate but equal” facilities were constitutional was clearly and blatantly wrong, he wrote, and so Brown had been right to overturn it.
The same was true, Judge Alito wrote, or Roe v. Wadethe 1973 decision that guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion, and Planned Parenthood v. Caseythe 1992 decision reaffirming Roe’s core interest.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., in a unanimous opinion that Roe would not have rejected, did not see the parallel. ‘The opinion in Brown’, he wrote, ‘was unanimous and 11 pages long; this one is neither.”
Indeed, the three dissident judges wrote in a joint opinion that “an absolute majority” of the current court had rejected the two precedents for abortion.
“The majority rejected Roe and Casey for one and only one reason: because she has always despised them and now has the votes to reject them,” wrote judges Stephen G. Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
Justice Alito also cited Brown, who was highly unpopular in the South, in support of a second point. “We cannot allow our decisions to be influenced,” he wrote, “by external influences such as concerns about the public’s response to our work.”
But the most intriguing mention of Brown was made almost in passing in the dissent. It said the court that decided Brown might not have done so had it used “the method of majority constitutional construction.”
That method was originalism, which seeks to identify the original meaning of constitutional provisions using the tools of historians.
But Brown has always been problematic for originalists. The weight of the historical evidence is that the people who proposed and ratified the 14th Amendment, which guaranteed “equal protection of the laws,” from 1866 to 1868, did not understand that they were abolishing segregated schools.
Still, Brown is widely regarded as a moral triumph and the best hour of the Supreme Court. A theory of constitutional interpretation that Brown cannot explain is suspect, if not discredited.
Originalists hate to talk about Brown. When Judge Antonin Scalia, an enthusiastic originalist, was asked about the case, he was… inclined to say“Waving Brown’s bloody shirt again, huh?”
Justice Alito’s critique of Roe was certainly steeped in originality. By ruling that there is no constitutional right to abortion, he focused on the words of the constitution and “how the states regulated abortion when the 14th Amendment was passed.”
His approach echoed contemporary criticism of Brown on originalistic grounds.
Justice Alito said that “the constitution makes no mention of abortion.” A 1956 statement from Southern congressmen objecting to Brown, who came to be known as: the Southern Manifesto, made a similar point: “The original constitution makes no mention of education. Neither the 14th Amendment, nor any other amendment.”
In the abortion decision, Judge Alito wrote that “by the time the 14th Amendment was passed, three-quarters of states had made abortion a crime at any stage of pregnancy, and the rest of the states would soon follow.”
The Southern Manifesto repeated the point again.
“When the amendment was passed in 1868, there were 37 union states,” the manifesto reads. “Each of the 26 states that had substantial racial disparities among populations either approved the operation of pre-existing segregated schools or subsequently established such schools through action by the same legislative body that considered the 14th Amendment.”
The unanimous opinion in Brown didn’t really conflict with the idea that it couldn’t be justified using the tools of originalism. “At best,” the opinion said, the historical evidence was “inconclusive.”
Before Justice Scalia died in 2016, he and Justice Breyer, who retired in June, occasionally appeared in public to debate the interpretation of the constitution. Justice Breyer enjoyed telling Justice Scalia about Brown.
“Where would you be with the desegregation in school?” Justice Breyer asked his colleague in 2009 during a performance at the University of Arizona. “It’s certainly clear that the moment they passed the 14th Amendment, which says people should be treated equally, there was school segregation and they didn’t think they were putting an end to it.”
Judge Scalia did not immediately answer. In other institutions, he approved the decision. “Although Scalia says he would have voted with the majority in Brown,” Margaret Talbot of The New Yorker wrote in a profile from 2005“it’s hard to see an original justification for it.”
The majority in the recent abortion decision, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, noted that both Plessy and Roe survived for about half a century before being destroyed.
The three dissenters replied that Plessy might still be on the books if the court in Brown had committed to originality.
“If the Brown court had used the method of constitutional construction of the majority,” the dissenters wrote, “it might never have cast aside Plessy, whether it was five or 50 or 500 years later.”