The Supreme Court’s Abortion Decision, Haunted by Brown v. Board of Education

WASHINGTON — In the decision of the Supreme Court that abolished the constitutional right to abortion, the judges held an extensive debate about the meaning and legacy of Brown v Board of Educationthe 1954 decree stating that the constitution does not allow racial segregation in public schools.

The link between abortion and education may seem elusive. But the judges quoted Brown 23 times, using it to make points about precedents, popular opinion and, most tellingly, how the constitution should be interpreted.

Writing for the five-member majority, Judge Samuel A. Alito Jr. cited Brown as an example of a decision that set a precedent aside. Plessy v. Fergusonthe 1896 decision that said “separate but equal” facilities were constitutional was clearly and blatantly wrong, he wrote, and so Brown had been right to overturn it.