The Supreme Court EXTENDS Title 42 beyond the December 27 deadline

The Supreme Court ruled with a 5-4 vote to keep Title 42 in place just hours before its scheduled completion at midnight Wednesday.

The Covid-era public health policy that allows border agents to immediately remove migrants will now remain in place until legal battles involving its end play out in court.

Agents will now be able to use the policy to expel border crossers for at least the next few months, amid an expected rush of migrants expected to rush across the US-Mexico border after it was lifted. Title 42.

Justice Neil Gorsuch joined the more liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson in voting against upholding it.

The high court agreed to decide later this term whether 19 GOP-led states should be allowed to intervene in defense of the policy in the lower courts.

Tuesday’s decision puts on hold a judge’s decision to allow the Trump-era politics to end.

Washington-based federal district judge Emmett Sullivan had said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s implementation of the policy was now “arbitrary and capricious.”

Sullivan’s ruling was to take effect on December 21 before the court extended it to December 27, then until the legal battle is over.

States led by the Republican attorneys general of Arizona and Louisiana filed an emergency request last week after the US Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia denied their request to intervene in the case to argue against it. of its completion.

Biden administration officials have repeatedly insisted that the federal government is ready to end Title 42, but Republicans and even some Democrats have claimed that President Joe Biden and his advisers are grasping the full urgency of the situation.

With the imminent end of Title 42, thousands of migrants have crossed the border and are now camped out on the streets of El Paso and elsewhere in frigid winter conditions.

State and local officials have sounded the alarm about overwhelmed shelters and scarce resources.

ABC reported earlier this month that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is preparing for scenarios where up to 18,000 people cross the border per day after Title 42 is lifted.

DHS sent migrants a warning Saturday that winter temperatures are “dangerously low” and reminded them that Title 42 is still in effect as of now.

He said the department “continues to fully enforce our immigration and public health laws at the border.”

“Individuals and families attempting trespass are being removed, as required by court order under Title 42 public health authority, or placed in removal proceedings,” the statement continued.

“As temperatures remain dangerously low along the border, no one should place their life in the hands of smugglers, or risk life and limb trying to cross only to be turned back.”