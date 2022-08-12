The SuperNAD face mask infused with the cell-energizing molecule is reduced by 25% with this code

<!–

While most face masks feel relaxing while on your face, they can make a huge difference in the difference they make to your skin once removed.

The first-ever face mask to contain the cell-stimulating molecule NAD has arrived in the form of the SuperNAD Youth Activation Face Mask and impressed beauty fans say they can notice improvements that last for several days.

The key to the efficacy of these masks is NAD (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide), which has been scientifically proven to unlock vital metabolic pathways leading to younger skin and faster metabolism. NAD reduces skin inflammation and promotes DNA repair to restore healthy skin barrier function, resulting in radiant, hydrated and youthful-looking skin.

The science behind why the mask works so effectively to reduce wrinkles and make skin look firmer and lifted is relatively simple.

NAD is a coenzyme found in every cell in the body, and when levels are high, the body can repair itself more quickly, leaving our organs, including our skin, in pristine condition.

But as we age, NAD levels naturally decline by as much as 50 percent, so supplement them with products like the SuperNAD Youth Activating Face Mask means you can more effectively prevent and remedy signs of skin aging, such as brown spots and fine lines.

Optimal NAD levels also mean healthy skin barrier function, resulting in radiant, hydrated and youthful-looking skin.

Invity’s SuperNAD face mask is the world’s first face mask infused with NAD, which the body needs for cell function and repair

This has certainly been the case for elated reviewers on the website of Invity, the brand behind the SuperNAD masks.

‘This mask is AMAZING!’ praised one impressed reviewer. My skin feels soft and supple right after one use. I have used hundreds of sheet masks from many brands and this is the first time I feel it works!’

Another added: ‘This mask is excellent, the best I’ve ever used in my life. My skin is calm and vibrant and my acne scars have become lighter. The radiance remains for two to three days after using the mask.’

The SuperNAD sheet mask is made from soft banana fiber, which is biodegradable and has been shown to retain moisture better than other materials

With the 25 percent discount, the masks are $41.25 for a five-pack, which is less than $10 per mask and great value given their potent cocktail of active ingredients.

In addition to NAD, this anti-aging mask also contains plant-based actives such as snow algae, snow white tea, sunflower sprouts, tamarind seed gum, and prickly pear extracts. These ingredients work together to hydrate and revitalize your tired and dull skin cells, promote cell life and slow down premature skin aging.

Unlike other masks that can be extra oily or dry out the skin, the SuperNAD mask has the perfect texture with the added bonus of being environmentally friendly. This is because it is made from a soft natural fiber banana leaf, which retains a lot of moisture and does not bleach, is non-toxic and biodegradable.

All it takes is wearing the SuperNAD Youth Activation Face Mask for 10-15 minutes and you could see immediate results. In the brand’s trials, the mask increased skin luminosity by 2.5% after each use and increased skin cellular energy (ATP) by up to 80%.