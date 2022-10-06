The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer is here (and so is Chris Pratt)

The internet has gone a little wild in anticipation of the release of the Mario movie trailer. When Nintendo posted the link to the live stream, thousands of viewers flocked to the YouTube page to wait as if they were queuing up to buy the next Nintendo console. Earlier this week, we got a glimpse of the poster for the film, which featured a shot of Mario from behind, leading observers to comment on the plumber definitely no back. As The edge’s resident butt appreciator, I won’t comment on this one because I was too busy yelling about CAPTAIN TOAD!

The edgeAndrew Webster expected the trailer’s unveiling to be one of the major changes in Internet history.

“Life won’t be the same after hearing Pratt’s Mario voice,” he said, while… The edgeCameron Faulkner wondered aloud if Mario would swear.

When Chris Pratt was announced as the voice of Mario, the internet unleashed a collective: “What the fuck?” It seemed an incomprehensible choice, one that left Charles Martinet, the man who gave Mario the voice in the games for decades now, in the cold. There were concerns that Pratt would not fit in the role due to his lack of Italian heritage and general dissatisfaction with it being widely agreed that Pratt, of the Four big chrises, is the most annoying. We only got a few lines from him, and they were all amazingly bad because he just uses his normal voice?! Did you make Charles Martinet unemployed for this?? Why God why?! On the plus side, at least Jack Black delivered a wonderfully evil and fun Bowser, so it’s not all bad, but still. Yaks.