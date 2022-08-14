The Sunday Read: ‘How One Restaurateur Transformed America’s Energy Industry’

It was a gamble on liquefied natural gas, but it paid off well — turning the United States into a leading exporter of fossil fuels.

Journalist Jake Bittle delves into the storied career of Charif Souki, the Lebanese-American entrepreneur whose aptitude for risk changed the course of US energy trade.

The article outlines how Mr. Souki grew from restaurant owner in Los Angeles to co-founder and chief executive of Cheniere Energy, an oil and gas company specializing in liquefied natural gas, and provides insight into his thought process: “As Souki sees it,” writes mr. Bittle, “the short-term need to power the world outweighs the long-term demand to tackle carbon emissions.”