The sun is going to DIE… but don’t worry it won’t happen for another 5 billion years, ESA predicts

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Gaia spacecraft has made a chilling prediction that our sun is nearly halfway through its lifespan and that when it reaches its end it will swell and destroy our planet – but data from the spacecraft suggest that this won’t happen for at least another five billion years.

Gaia determined that the sun is about 4.57 billion years old, and by identifying its mass and composition, the device estimated how the sun will evolve and when it will go supernova.

The road to its demise begins about 10 to 11 billion years old when it becomes a red giant and rapidly increases in size significantly.

From here, the sun races to its death, ending up as a cool dusky white dwarf – the hot, dense core of a dead star.

At this point, the sun is considered “middle-aged” and is stable because it fuses hydrogen into helium.

Located about 930,000 miles from Earth, Gaia carries two telescopes to document the galaxy, along with studying stars to predict their future.

And while people have long believed that the sun will soon engulf the Earth in its entirety, the latest data from ESA puts those fears to rest.

Our planet is not doomed when the sun is eight billion years old, as Gaia determined that this is when it will reach a maximum temperature.

At least two billion years later, the sun will begin to cool and increase in size to more than double what it is now. It measures approximately 846,000 miles wide.

Orlagh Creevey, an astronomer in France who works with Gaia, explained that it is essential to find stars that resemble our sun so that we can understand how it fits into the universe.

“If we don’t understand our own sun — and there are many things we don’t know about it — how can we expect to understand all the other stars that make up our beautiful galaxy,” he said in a statement. pronunciation.

“It’s a source of some irony that the sun is our closest, most studied star, but its proximity forces us to study it with completely different telescopes and instruments than those we use to look at the rest of the stars.”

The Earth’s sun has a large amount of iron, which makes it burn brighter than other stars.

“By identifying similar stars to the Sun, but this time with similar ages, we can bridge this observation gap,” the researchers shared.

The sun has been making headlines lately for its explosive activity.

Most recently this week, news spread of a “cannibal” release sending energetic and highly magnetized, superheated gas to Earth.

This stream, known as a coronal mass ejection (CME), shot out of sunspot AR3078 Monday, then gobbled up an earlier ejection released the day before — deeming it a cannibal. It became a ‘mixture of the two’ with entangled magnetic fields and compressed plasma, a highly ionized gas known to cause strong geomagnetic storms.

CMEs can eject billions of tons of corona material from the sun’s surface. The material consists of plasma and magnetic field.

Such eruptions can create space weather that can disrupt Earth’s satellites and power grids and harm unprotected astronauts.

Auroras were seen on July 19 after a solar storm hit Earth, producing electric green and purple in the northern US and Canada.

Shortly after, on August 3, another solar storm warning was issued.

There was also a C9.3 eruption that shot out of the sun that Sunday, but it did not eruption on the side of the sun facing Earth.

However, it caused enough of a stir to be captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory — a craft that has been surveying our massive star since its launch in 2010.

Mike Cook, who works in space weather operations, told DailyMail.com that there was a coronal hole in the southwestern face of the sun spewing out “gaseous material.”

This improved solar wind speeds by shooting solar winds into a stream.

The recent increase in the sun’s activity is the result of approaching the most active phase in its 11-year solar cycle – peak activity in 2024.

Studies have shown that the level of solar activity currently taking place is about the same as it was 11 years ago, at the same point in the last cycle.