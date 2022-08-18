The summer beach read tearing Fire Island’s Saltaire apart… and the book’s not even out yet!

<!–

The defiant scandal of a cheap beach read is a coveted summer treat for many bookworms.

But what if the genesis of the book is even juicier than the content of its pages?

Now that’s the question after Bad Summer People, an unpublished novel by Emma Rosenblum, head of content at Bustle who used the quiet town of Saltaire on Fire Island as inspiration.

Rosenblum’s father Scott was once the mayor of the coast and she has spent much of her life there.

Now she’s raising eyebrows in the city after using the features—and possibly even the residents—as the backdrop for her book.

The town of Saltaire on Fire Island is full of wealthy Manhattanites who have a lower profile than the flashy Hamptons crowd

Insider quotes residents buzzing with fear that their secrets will be spilled onto Rosenblum’s pages.

The book is about a murder in the city, but according to Insider’s sources, it is also about the affairs and scandals of the characters.

“People are offended because she’s such a key keeper, such a privileged part of the community, that spilling her is a no-go,” one person said.

The leaked manuscript revealed that the murder victim in the plot shares a name, job and “summer hobby” with a very real resident.

One character says she “can’t wait to never hear the words Black Lives Matter again.”

Rosenblum declined to comment when DailyMail.com contacted him, as did Flatiron Books.

Rosenblum joked about the scandal earlier this week in her Instagram story, a message from Saltaire

Fire Island is best known for its gay party scene, but the city of Saltaire has long flown relatively under the radar

The synopsis of the book is: “Every summer, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, privileged New Yorkers flock to second homes on Fire Island, behind their children, nannies, and picnic baskets.

‘They trade busy jobs and city life for gossip, tennis and adultery, and Bad Summer People’s summer seems to be no different – until a body is discovered by the side of the boardwalk.

As the summer progresses, cracks begin to form between the perfect couples and their perfect lives. None of them would admit to being particularly good. But which one of them is really capable of murder?’

Part of the drama revolves around the residents’ desire to keep their summer spot a secret from other Manhattanites.

Fire Island is best known for its gay party scene, with the small, quieter town of Saltaire largely under the radar for years.

There are fears that the book threatens to ruin that by turning it into a summer hotspot.

Bad Summer People will be released next May.