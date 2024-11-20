The suicide tragedy that rocked I’m a Celeb star Oti Mabuse’s family life as star praised for opening up

Oti Mabuse stressed how important it is for men to talk to each other during Wednesday’s episode of I’m A Celeb, as he revealed his brother took his own life when he was just sixteen.

The Strictly star, 34, tragically revealed that her half-brother Neo died while they were growing up.

The emotional conversation came as campmate Danny Jones talked about therapy and recalled having a panic attack on live television.

Oti said: “I think it’s really good that you keep saying that people need to talk, especially young children.”

“I don’t think young people tend to talk much and the suicide rate is very high especially among young men, so I think it’s important that you keep telling people to talk about it.”

He continued: “I had a brother who committed suicide when he was 16 and I think if he had talked to someone about what he was feeling, the outcome would have been different.”

Oti admitted, “Especially in our culture, we don’t open up very much.”

Speaking of the pain among his family, he explains: “Every year we celebrate his birthday, but it is the people who are still left with the consequences who feel it every day and you have to go out into the world and be strong, happy and joyful.” and positive, but it is hard.

“So if you don’t talk about it, no matter how frustrating it is and if you don’t bring those feelings out, if you don’t seek help, it’s painful for you, as well as the people around you. I love you.”

Oti was just a child at the time of her brother’s death, as her sister Motsi shared that she took her own life shortly after Mandela’s release from prison in 1990.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi, 43, set out the heartbreaking details of her family tragedy in her book Chili in the Blood: My Dance Through Life.

‘He committed suicide with poison. And since the people of Africa are very religious and superstitious, something bad arose in our neighborhood,” he wrote.

Neo, who was born to mother Dudu and had a different father to his three sisters Oti, Motsi and Phemelo, died at the age of 16.

The professional dancer recalled the disturbing moment when her family was shunned by their neighbors in South Africa, who believed Neo’s death was a bad omen.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi, 43, set out the heartbreaking details of her family tragedy in her book Chili in the Blood: My Dance Through Life, published in Germany.

Oti said: "I had a brother who committed suicide when he was 16 and I think if he had talked to someone about what he was feeling it would have been different."

She explained: ‘With Neo’s suicide, our family was seen as a family where there was a negative energy. Because of this rumor, no one visited us again, because it was feared that the visitor had bad energy.’

Motsi shared how she believes her brother found it difficult to adjust when the family’s situation changed for the better after growing up in poorer circumstances.

He added: ‘Neo had witnessed the rise of my parents. I still remembered the tight life, which for us, the younger brothers, was more of a narrative than a truly lived reality…

‘I think all the changes had overwhelmed him a little, everything had seemed difficult for him.

‘He had attended a private school, but had surrounded himself with people we could call ‘false friends.’ “It was a difficult time for all of us, but especially for my mother.”

Following Oti’s admission during Wednesday’s show, fans took to X to praise the star for opening up.

They wrote: ‘It’s great that Oti mentioned male suicide, it’s such a shamed and masked part of male existence. The truth is that men don’t get help because society shames them for feeling #I’mCeleb

‘Oti mentioning that his brother committed suicide at 16 is just heartbreaking. You really don’t know what anyone is going through or what they’ve been through and Oti being a ray of sunshine just shows you how many secret battles we’ve fought or are still fighting. #IamCeleb #imacelebrity

‘Credit to Danny and Oti, really important topic to talk about on such a big platform #ImACeleb’

‘Danny Jones talking about anxiety, Oti Mabuse talking about his brother… This episode is really hitting me. We remind everyone, especially men, that it is very, very important to speak up if you are struggling with your mental health #ImACeleb’

‘Seeing Danny open up like that about his anxiety about what happened and Oti too with his brother is so brave. It is very important to seek guidance, help and support if you need it #ImACeleb’

If you have been affected by this article, please call the Samaritans on 116 123 or 020 7734 2800.