The Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi makes surprise appearance at pop-up photo exhibition in Sydney

They are currently in Australia playing a series of shows on the back of Splendor In The Grass.

And on Wednesday night, The Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi made a surprise appearance at the launch of Cody Smyth’s exclusive pop-up in Sydney.

The photo exhibition, now open to the public at Verona Rooftop Gallery, showcases the band’s first 10 years on the road.

The Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi (left) made a surprise appearance at the launch of photographers Cody Smyth's exclusive pop-up in Sydney on Wednesday.

The event was attended by a bevy of music industry executives and Byron Baes star Cai Leplaw.

“Cody has been with us from the beginning – always a motivator, forever a friend. Along the way, he captured some very special moments. I didn’t even know he brought his camera,” Valensi said of Cody’s pop-up.

Smyth has worked professionally and commercially for nearly 20 years with clients such as MTV, Vanity Fair, NME, Nylon, Dazed & Confused and Ford Models.

He has photographed some of the biggest names in music including The Strokes, Kanye West, Joan Jett, Dave Gahan, Lil Wayne and Alicia Keys.

The exhibition commemorates the 21st anniversary of The Strokes’ debut album This Is It and includes a fan Q&A with Cody on Saturday.

“This exhibit will showcase intimate moments with the band from the early days and provide fans with a rare insight into footage never seen before,” said Smyth.

Having had a long personal and professional relationship with the band, Smyth has captured unique and iconic content over the years.

Behind The Gallery is an online Gallery that creates unique pop-up gallery experiences for every new artist.

Behind the gallery presents The Strokes: The First Ten Years runs through August 1.