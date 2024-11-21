The striking detail on Lindsay Lohan’s new face leaving fans puzzled

Fans noticed a noticeable change in Lindsay Lohan’s face during her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The 38-year-old star has wowed fans with her beaming look at recent events, although some noticed a new detail about her face after her latest interview.

The natural redhead, known for her freckled skin, surprised fans by appearing on the show freckle-free.

“Wait, doesn’t she have freckles??” asked one commenter on Instagram.

Another fan mused that the Parent Trap star “didn’t look like Lindsay Lohan” but still “looked amazing.”

Meanwhile, another fan speculated that her freckles were “just covered in makeup.”

Many fans continued to rave about the Mean Girl star’s youthful appearance.

‘The best thing she ever saw! Happy and healthy!’

‘That glow!’ another added.

‘She looks great! Good for her! ‘ someone else chimed in.

“She looks fantastic.”

‘Hollywood’s Biggest Glow EVER.’

Last year, the actress revealed in a sweet video uploaded to her Instagram that she overcame her childhood insecurities, including her dislike of her freckles.

When asked if she likes her freckles, the performer gave an honest answer.

“They always made me uncomfortable as a kid, but now I realize how beautiful they are,” Lohan wrote.

The former Disney star, who endured a turbulent time in the public eye after finding fame, is making headlines thanks to her major transformation, which fans have playfully dubbed the “Lohannaissance.”

Her new look is reportedly the result of overhauling her lifestyle and undergoing several ‘natural beauty procedures’, according to sources who claim she is now sought after by major fashion brands including Balenciaga.

“She has a great relationship with Balenciaga, who has been in talks with her to sign a campaign with them,” an insider revealed exclusively to DailyMail.com.

“Lindsay is also working on a number of different top secret projects that have already been completed.

‘She loves fashion and works with some big European designers.’

It comes after fans were stunned by the actress’s glamorous return to the spotlight following the birth of her son Luai – who she shares with husband Bader Shammas – with many wondering how she has turned back the clock on her appearance.

An insider dismissed speculation about secret plastic surgery, insisting that Lindsay’s youthful appearance is simply down to a recent lifestyle change.

“Lindsay hasn’t had any work done yet,” the source said. ‘Her appearance is due to her healthy lifestyle. She doesn’t use drugs, eats very well and loves doing the dishes.’

They added, “She is constantly getting facials and other natural beauty procedures.

‘She also does Pilates and fitness. She’s in better shape than ever before.’

Lindsay had fans gushing over her youthful glow following the release of new promotional photos for her upcoming Christmas movie titled Our Little Secret, which hits Netflix later this month.

Her freckles were often prominent during red carpet appearances; she is pictured in 2019

A smattering of her freckles was visible on her nose Monday as she attended the New York City premiere of her new Netflix film Our Little Secret

The star’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week was dubbed ‘an iconic comeback’ by style commentators earlier this month as she cut a glamorous figure in a black sequin dress

The Hollywood veteran looked flawless as she wore her long red hair down while dressed in a beige coat and sweater.

She looked just as stunning at the new film’s premiere in New York City on Monday night.

Lindsay, who gave birth last July, recently revealed she finds it funny that people think she is aging in reverse as she has shrugged off suggestions she has had work done.

“I just take care of my skin,” she told Allure.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan in 2022, she said she was “big on non-intrusive facial experiences.”

The actress’s new holiday film, Our Little Secret, hits Netflix on November 27.