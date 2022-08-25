The strange world of energy prices

This article is an on-site version of Martin Sandbu’s free lunch newsletter. Sign Up here to get the newsletter straight to your inbox every Thursday

Welcome back to Free Lunch – and I hope readers who have taken a summer break have returned well rested and prepared for what is going to be an economically challenging (northern) winter. Help my colleagues Claire Jones and Chris Cook who kept the newsletter going with a series of great pieces. If you were gone too, find them now. Claire wrote about how the Federal Reserve’s tightening is forcing the hand of other central banks and how much prices that caused the rise in inflation are now falling — but not fast enough. Chris, meanwhile, complained about the misguided temptation by British politicians to use the public sector wage bill as an inflation control tool. Their reading recommendations were also cracking.

I spent most of the summer on the news, but one thing I couldn’t miss: the increasingly loud discussion about energy prices. That’s how it should be. How energy prices behave is at the heart of our politics and economic outlook. In fact, I think even now we don’t fully realize how special energy prices are in terms of their behavior and their effects. So here are four reflections that came up while I had time to think slowly.

The first is to understand the sheer magnitude of the energy price rise. European gas prices are about 10 times higher than the average level of the past ten years. Like my colleague David Sheppard pointed outthe daily swings in the price can now be as great as the whole price used to be. The price of electricity has risen almost as dramatically in much of Europe.

When we fully understand this magnitude, it is hard to suggest that central banks should have somehow kept inflation low and have therefore been guilty of error in allowing price growth to get so high. If the energy price rises by 1,000 percent, what would it mean for headline inflation to stay close to the central banks’ target of 2 percent? In a basic arithmetic sense, other prices would have to plummet to compensate for such a rise.

Here’s an illustration: Suppose energy prices make up 10 percent of the normal price index. (This is just to make the arithmetic easy. The actual share of energy in the US index is 9.2 percentand in the eurozone 9.5 percent.) If they double, the rest of the index should fall nearly 9 percent. If they triple, other prices should drop by 20 percent in total.

Central banks have a lot of power, but dropping most prices by 20 percent or more in a year or so could be beyond their means, even if they were determined to try. And since most of what we do and produce consumes energy, this would require the cost of other inputs to production—particularly profits and wages—to fall even more significantly. In the context of extreme price increases for some commodities, the thought that the current high annual inflation rates would prove that central banks made a mistake 12 to 18 months ago, saying that central banks should have halted the recovery so vigorously and economies for so long. should have held onto a recession to trigger a terrible offset from negative price changes elsewhere.

The second is the strange nature of energy cost curves, especially for electrical energy. When the weather is good, renewable energy generation has a marginal cost of zero. In the event of insufficient capacity, the marginal costs rise sharply. The cost structures for fossil fuels are similar, albeit less dramatic: initial capital costs are high, but variable extraction costs are relatively low. But again only until you reach capacity, after which squeezing an extra unit of energy from a limited number of wells, pipelines or tankers quickly drives up costs. In the jargon, the supply curve starts out very flat or “elastic” and then becomes very steep or “inelastic”. Since last year, President Vladimir Putin has been forcing us from the flat to the vertical part of the curve by withdrawing Russia’s energy supply (largely in the form of natural gas).

Third, energy demand may also behave inelastic if, with rising prices, users are unable or do not know how to save on energy consumption. In Germany, for example, it is a widely held belief that it is not technically feasible to greatly reduce gas consumption by industry without breaking vital links in industrial supply chains.

What this means is that the marginal tail often wags the entire dog: Small changes in volume can have an outsized effect on price across the whole market. As one European energy policymaker put it to me, that’s exactly what Putin is taking advantage of. It is in its power to reduce the energy supply enough to bring about a 10-fold increase in price.

The result isn’t just Russia bringing it in (like other energy exporters like Norway) while other European countries are bleeding money. It is also that energy consumers everywhere pay far more than the average cost of generating electricity or extracting fossil fuels. This is, of course, difficult to justify politically. It is also economically difficult to justify if valuable economic activity that is perfectly viable at average power generation costs collapses due to much higher market prices.

It is therefore imperative to beat Putin at his own game, which means making our own demand more elastic and generally smaller. This depends on our physical ability to conserve energy and replace energy sources and uses. We are discovering what this capability is, as illustrated by Chris Giles’ excellent commentary on Europe’s handling of the gas crisis. It also depends on the policy. That is why it is so important to support energy users with subsidies and support schemes instead of trying to subsidize or limit prices to below market level.

Fourth, what will happen next? The right policy depends greatly on whether today’s extreme energy prices are temporary or persist for several years. If temporary, monetary policy should prepare for the coming disinflationary shock, and fiscal policy should help bridge households and businesses. If permanent, central banks must avoid a spiral of inflation and governments must help restructure their economies to be less energy-intensive.

What seems certain is that major price swings are likely to continue. That includes downward swings, and we need to be just as prepared for a sudden drop in energy prices as we are for sustained increases. In the short term, gas may turn out to be less scarce than we now fear. some observers point out that according to current trends, Germany can completely fill its gas storage and use it to meet demand all winter, even if the Russian gas taps are completely turned off.

If gas prices were to fall, electricity prices would also fall. By the way, it was not so long ago that the biggest energy problem was how much wind energy in Germany would sometimes bring the electricity price below zero. We should not rule out that those times will come back. Consider three things. Firstly, the current scaled-up ambition for sustainable energy generation. Second, the evidence that substitution and efficiency gains are both possible and currently taking place. Third, the bizarre coincidence: on top of the war and Putin’s energy extortion, we had weak winds last year, drought-depleted hydroelectric reservoirs this year, low water transport levels hampering coal ships in Germany, failures of French nuclear power plants and fire damage to US gas liquefaction capacity. It’s like it was all planned to happen at the same time.

But as unlikely as it was that all of these setbacks would happen at once, it’s even more unlikely that they would all continue together. If they largely return to normal, electricity supply increases and demand is curtailed by smarter consumer behaviour, the cost structure that drives current price extremes could work in reverse.

Put all these things together, and the only certainty is that governments will have to become and remain much more involved in shaping the fabric of the energy economy. Not only in terms of fiscal support, but also in terms of managing the consequences of extreme volatility. Encouraging investment may require adequate guarantees if prices reach zero more often than expected. An inevitable consideration is a heavier burden on windfalls in energy prices. Taking into account the need for increased grid investment and coordination between countries and the public and private sectors in preparation for a shift towards a renewable energy-based energy system, and the contours of an energy system permanently shaped by politics – and vice versa – get clear.

Helen Thompson’s observations of the energy structures that drive the world’s political economy are must-reads. While I don’t always share her conclusions, the headline of her recent op-ed in the FT hits the nail on the head: “A utility bill looms for the west.” It’s also time.

different readability

Yesterday was Ukraine’s Independence Day, and six months since Vladimir Putin’s attack on the country. I wrote a piece in May about how Western leaders should communicate with their voters to avoid “Ukraine fatigue”; this is at least as important today.

Experts from the Royal United Services Institute examined Russian military equipment used in Ukraine. Their conclusion: “The predominance of foreign-made components in these systems shows that the Russian war machine relies heavily on imports of advanced microelectronics to operate effectively.” The FT editorial column rightly predicts that sanctions on Western technology exports will be “crippling” in time for Russia.

While I was on vacation, the German government coalition agreed with his approach reform of EU budget rules.

Speaking of that holiday – my Great Electric Road Trip from London to Norway and back seems to have gone more smoothly than my colleague John Thornhill’s electric journeys through France, which he described in a frustrated column earlier this year. But I share his desire for better navigation to electric vehicle chargers and a single app to rule them all.

The Jackson Hole summer camp for the world’s most powerful central bankers begins today. Programs and papers must be posted here as soon as the gatekeepers of the Kansas City Fed hosts deem the time ready.

Good news from the National Bureau of Economic Research: It seems that in the US green jobs are most likely to be created in areas most affected by the decline of the fossil fuel economy. That should create political opportunities to build support for leading people to green jobs.

Nikkei’s Cheng Ting-Fang and Lauly Li have taken an exciting deep dive into the complex supply chain of the microchip industry.

numbers news