The story of Canelo vs Golovkin: From sparring partners to bitter enemies

It’s remarkable to think that Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, two bitter enemies on the cusp of an iconic trilogy bout, were once amicable sparring partners.

The pair owned just two world titles between them at the time, and with a weight class and an eight-year age difference separating them, perhaps neither would have guessed some 11 years down a line a third grudge match would largely define their careers.

But on Saturday night, taking to the Las Vegas stage once more, both fighters again put their reputations on the line as the pound-for-pound stars settle their ugly feud once and for all – or so we hope.

Canelo Alvarez (L) and Gennady Golovkin (R) go head-to-head on Saturday night in Las Vegas

A total of 24 rounds have come and gone, with Canelo currently 1-0 up having escaped with two highly contentious results – and action expected from the off as the bell rings for round 25 at the T-Mobile Arena.

With Golovkin now 40-years-old and openly discussing a possibly imminent retirement, while Canelo is coming off a disappointing loss to Dmitry Bivol – and, of course, with the Mexican’s complete set of super-middleweight belts on the line – the outcome of this weekend’s extravaganza is now more important than ever.

So, as the Canelo-Golovkin rivalry renews for another chapter, Sportsmail breaks down what has been a turbulent journey to date.

When did Canelo and Golovkin first lock horns?

The pair first shared the ring back in 2011, when Golovkin – who had fought almost entirely in Germany and never in the USA at this point – invited a 20-year-old rising star in Canelo to his Big Bear training camp in California.

Each were beginning to establish formidable pro records, with Golovkin, then 28, at 20-0 with 17 knockouts, while the younger Canelo had already amassed 37 fights, winning 36 and drawing a four-rounder against Jorge Juarez in just his fifth outing.

Neither had even close to the glowing reputations they now hold, however. There was talk of excellence to come but the pair sharing the squared circle wasn’t even deemed overly notable at the time.

How things have changed.

Who got the better of the sessions is largely irrelevant: sparring is an entirely different sport to what we see on fight night, while 2004 Olympic silver medalist Golovkin also came in with a notable weight and experience advantage.

The bitter rivals were amicable sparring partners when they first locked horns back in 2011

Golovkin’s main sparring partner Lamar Russ was there at the time and later recalled some interesting observations, however.

‘Gennady cut the ring off and use his power and his weight to his advantage,’ Russ told foxsports.com.au. ‘He started landing power shots, hitting him on the shoulders and to the body and started breaking Canelo down.

‘I saw Gennady hit him with a hook and then he would back off of him, like he wasn’t trying to hurt him but wanted to establish respect and his power.’

He continued: ‘One thing I can say about Canelo, he can box a lot better than Golovkin. But the thing about it is, he can’t punch anywhere near as strong.’

Golovkin more recently commented on the sparring, telling SunSport: ‘We had very good sparring sessions back then. Those were exciting spars to watch.’

And on their now dismantled friendship, he added: ‘We had a normal relationship. But he then felt too much of himself.

‘He’s now a big star so the consequences of that was probably a side effect of him shooting to fame.’

How did the first fight come about?

When Canelo and Golovkin finally squared off for the first time in 2017, the pair were regarded as two of the best pound-for-pound stars in world boxing.

Golovkin was the unbeaten, unified middleweight champion, while Canelo had suffered defeat only to Floyd Mayweather as a 23-year-old in 2013.

They kept us waiting, however, as is often the case with a bout of such significance – though certainly not to the same extent as a Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao, for example.

Golovkin, the IBF and WBA middleweight champion, was made the mandatory challenger to face WBC titleholder Canelo in 2016, following the Mexican’s devastating win over Amir Khan.

In fact, a mandatory bout between the pair was ordered after Canelo beat Miguel Cotto the year prior, before he and promoter Oscar De La Hoya made an agreement with the WBC that both fighters would take a tune-up bout beforehand.

The coast was clear for Canelo to fight Golovkin following his knockout win over Amir Khan

But Canelo would fight Liam Smith (left) and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (right) before doing so

A fight would not transpire until September the following year, however, after Canelo vacated his WBC belt with a deadline to secure a bout against Golovkin looming, despite insisting a fight against ‘GGG’ was what he wanted.

‘For the entirety of my career, I have taken the fights that no one wanted because I fear no man,’ Alvarez said. ‘Never has that been more true than today. I will fight GGG, and I will beat GGG, but I will not be forced into the ring by artificial deadlines.

‘I am hopeful that by putting aside this ticking clock, the two teams can now negotiate this fight, and GGG and I can get in the ring as soon as possible and give the fans the fight they want to see.’

Canelo would beat Liam Smith and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, while Golovkin – who was installed as WBC champion in the meantime – would defeat Kell Brook and Daniel Jacobs before they eventually took to the ring.

Finally, after Canelo defeated Chavez Jr, a fellow Mexican who wasn’t remotely in the same league as his countryman, he announced the Golovkin fight was confirmed.

What happened in Canelo vs Golovkin 1

The history books show a split-decision draw, but in truth what we saw was a robbery.

A fight of staggering demand lived up to its hype as Canelo and Golovkin shared an enthralling and brutal 12-rounds, only for the electric energy inside the T-Mobile Arena to be sapped in an instant.

Canelo had his moments of success, with Golovkin needing every bit of his world-renowned chin, but it’s almost unanimously agreed that GGG was the deserved winner.

Canelo and Golovkin shared a controversial draw in their first encounter back in 2017

The majority of onlookers had Golovkin as the clear winner against his now-bitter rival

Sportsmail scored the bout 118-111 in favour of Golovkin, but the judges saw it differently

Sportsmail scored the bout 118-111 in favour of the typically battle-ready Kazakh, but the judges saw it differently. One criminally gave it 118-110 to Canelo, one somehow scored a 114-114 draw, and one, still perhaps being kind to the Mexican, saw it 115-113 in favour of Golovkin.

Both fighters typically believed they had done enough to win the fight, but even the Mexican contingency in attendance booed the announcement of a draw in a result that still leaves a bitter taste in the mouths of boxing fans.

The fans rightly demanded a rematch. And nearly exactly a year later they would get one. But, even before the pair had the opportunity to share the ring once more, a shadow was cast over the event.

More controversy before the rematch

The rematch was initially scheduled for May the following year, but it was scrapped after Canelo failed two drugs tests in February, with banned substance clenbuterol – which can be used to aid a weight-cut – showing up in his system.

Canelo blamed contaminated meat as he pleaded his innocence, but he was suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission nonetheless, though given only a frankly meaningless backdated six-month ban.

Golovkin, as you can imagine, didn’t believe a word of Canelo’s excuse. ‘Again with Mexican meat? Come on,’ he said.

‘I told you, it’s not Mexican meat. This is Canelo. This is his team. This is his promotion… Canelo is cheating. They’re using these drugs, and everybody is just trying to pretend it’s not happening.

Canelo failed two distinct drugs tests and was handed a backdated suspension of six months

Golovkin slammed Canelo for ‘cheating’, not believing the excuse of contaminated meat

‘You should take a look at the photos and ask a doctor. Ask any doctor. Let him explain what those (muscles) are. It’s better even to use the lie detector. Then there wouldn’t be any silly questions about meat or fruits or chocolate.’

Golovkin kept sharp with a two-round demolition job against Vanes Martirosyan, but his IBF strap wouldn’t make it to the rematch, with the governing body stripping him of the belt after failing to agree a mandatory defence against Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Despite the masses believing Golovkin won the first fight, and despite Canelo testing positive for a banned substance before the rematch, it was the Mexican who was handed 55 per cent of the fight purse.

It was the best Golovkin – who agreed to a 65-35 share before his opponent failed the drugs test – could get. But alas, the fight was on, and the opportunity for revenge was there.

What happened in Canelo vs Golovkin 2?

Another night in Las Vegas, another night of disappointment for Golovkin.

Controversy was in the air once more as Canelo this time was handed a majority-decision victory, with one score of 114-114 and two of 115-113 in his favour.

The Mexican undeniably performed better in the rematch, but once more Sportsmail gave Golovkin the nod with a score of 116-113, and once more the overall feeling was that the middleweight great was the deserved winner.

According to CompuBox, Golovkin out-landed Canelo in eight of the 12 rounds and by 234 to 202 punches overall.

An emotional Canelo insisted he forced the tempo, however, believing the right decision was made.

Canelo lifted by his team and he held a finger to his lips as if to silence those who doubted him

But Sportsmail scored the bout 116-113 in favour of Golovkin, who again most believe won

‘I showed my victory with facts. He was the one who was backing up,’ he said through an interpreter. ‘I feel satisfied because I gave a great fight. It was a clear victory.’

Golovkin, on the other hand, was once again left bemused and broken-hearted, leaving the ring hastily and avoiding an immediate interview.

He did speak to reporters afterwards, though, stating: ‘I thought I fought better than he did. We would like to have a third fight, we will negotiate that, that’s what we want.’

Golovkin, at this point 38-1-1, had lost his unbeaten record, while Canelo moved to 50-1-2. And crucially, a relationship that had once been friendly was now fierce.

What has happened since?

Canelo has certainly been the more active fighter, entering the ring on eight occasions and becoming a four-weight world champion since sharing the ring with Golovkin.

His highlights include a hard-fought win over Sergey Kovalev to claim his WBO belt up at light-heavyweight, and quickfire wins over Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant to become undisputed super-middleweight champion.

Until May this year, Canelo had established himself as the undoubted pound-for-pound best in the sport, eyeing up undisputed glory at light-heavyweight and even stating he wanted to fight Oleksandr Usyk at heavyweight.

A certain Dmitry Bivol had other ideas, however, as he handed the Mexican a first defeat since 2013, claiming a one-sided unanimous decision victory in Vegas.

Canelo was soundly beaten by Dmitry Bivol (R) in May as he suffered his first loss since 2013

Canelo remains on course to fight Bivol again next year, but first comes the challenge of Golovkin.

GGG, on the other hand, has fought just four times since his bitterly disappointing defeat to Canelo in 2018 – and the level of opposition has been considerably lower than his counterpart.

After bouncing back with a four-round stoppage victory over Steve Rolls in 2019, Golovkin claimed the vacant IBF and IBO belts by beating Sergiy Derevyanchenko, before defending the straps against Kamil Szeremeta.

Most recently, in April, Golovkin stopped Ryota Murata to unify the division, adding the WBA belt to his collection.

Golovkin most recently stopped Ryota Murata (L) in April to unify the middleweight division

The ill-feeling between the pair remains tense, despite it being four years since they last shared a ring.

‘It’s always been very personal with him. That will never go away,’ Alvarez told DAZN. ‘After we finished the two fights, it still feels the same.

‘He has never stopped talking about me. If you see, I never mentioned his name. I’ve always been in his mouth, he’s always talked about me, and that makes it even more personal.

‘The fact that there is this rivalry puts an extra element there. It makes me train harder. I try harder. Personally, I sometimes feel better that it exists.’

Golovkin, on the other hand, insists he doesn’t pay any attention to what Canelo has to say.

‘I don’t feel like he is any different because I honestly don’t think about him,’ he told SunSport.

‘Too much attention is being placed on him, but he’s not bothering me at all. The way he behaved has shown his true personality, recently.’

We have now entered another Canelo-Golovkin fight-week, and fireworks are to be expected once more as the two giants of the sport go toe-to-toe for a third time.