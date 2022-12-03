The story of an Albanian who smuggled into Britain and served lunch to the Queen

An Albanian who entered Britain hidden in the back of a lorry has revealed how he served lunch to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

Ismet Shehu, 32, traveled across Europe before scrambling under a truck bound for the UK and being allowed to remain in the country after handing himself over to Home Office officials.

He went on to take a university course in hospitality and catering and was among a group of five students who served the late Queen and her husband during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012.

Ismet, who has now returned to Albania and set up a restaurant chain in the capital Tirana, told MailOnline: 'Can you imagine? A poor country boy serving lunch to the Queen of England?' Pictured: The late Queen and Prince Philip attend lunch served by Ismet and his classmates from West London University

Ismet, who has now returned to Albania and set up a restaurant chain in the capital Tirana, told MailOnline: ‘Can you imagine? A poor country boy serving lunch to the Queen of England?

“It was such an honor for me to do that and all just a few years after entering the country, hiding in the back of a truck. It was the most terrifying experience of my life.’

Ismet was just 17 when he left Albania and headed through Italy to the French city of Lille, where he waited with dozens of other migrants looking for a way to Britain.

His chance finally came when a lorry with UK plates was pointed out to him at a lorry stop and he crawled under and hid in a small gap near the wheels, curling himself up into a small ball.

Ismet (pictured), was just 17 when he left Albania and crossed Italy to the French city of Lille, where he waited with dozens of other migrants looking for a way to Britain

A letter of thanks from Buckingham Palace to the students who served lunch to the Queen and Prince Philip

Ismet said: ‘All I knew was it had a UK number plate so I hid under it and when it started I just held onto it for life knowing that if I let go and fell on the motorway I’d be dead.

‘Once on the ferry I jumped out and with a knife I cut open the trailer and hid in it and didn’t come out until over four hours later when I was in the UK.

“I called my cousin and he asked me where I was but I had no idea so he told me to ask the zip code of where I was, I went into a shop and gave the phone to the man and he gave the zip code to my cousin.

‘It wasn’t until he came to collect me later that I knew I was somewhere near Manchester, but my cousin was in London. I was afraid someone would say something or call the police, but no one did and I was safe.’

Ismet found work on construction sites, earning £7 an hour before finding employment as a kitchen porter and glass collector in various West London pubs and restaurants, before finally surrendering to the Home Office

Fifteen years ago, slipping into the country via lorry was the preferred point of entry for many illegal migrants, but it came at a cost, as traffickers charged as much as £20,000 to get into the back of a lorry.

Ismet told MailOnline: ‘I just didn’t have that kind of money, but I had heard from friends and others who had made their way into Britain that it was possible to get into the country by hiding under it and then cutting into the trailer.

“Looking back now I am very lucky I was not killed and I thank God my life was not lost but entering Britain gave me the chance to start a new life and some money to earn for myself and my family.’

Ismet found work on construction sites, earning £7 an hour before finding employment as a kitchen porter and glass collector in various West London pubs and restaurants, before finally surrendering to the Home Office.

Ismet and his fellow students at a conversation with principal Brian Turner (right speaking)

He said: ‘By now I had decided I wanted to stay longer and I was interested in maybe doing some cookery courses as I enjoyed working in the pubs and restaurants. It was tough, but I was glad I was making money.

“My cousin suggested I register and get permission to stay so I wouldn’t be looking over my shoulder all the time worrying that the police or immigration would be looking for me.

“I went to the Home Office and I was there for 15 hours and they asked me a lot of questions about where I came from and how I got to the country, so I told them the truth, that I wanted to improve myself and I wanted to work .

“They took my fingerprints and finally they told me I could stay in the country for five years. You can’t imagine my happiness. I was so thankful for the opportunity and I knew I could be safe for five years.”

Ismet took a basic course in hospitality and catering at West London University and while studying there, teachers gave him the opportunity to serve the late Queen and Prince Philip a celebratory lunch.

Ismet stayed in Britain and worked in several top restaurants in London, including Brasserie Blanc and Compton Brasserie, until 2015 before deciding to move back to Albania and start his own restaurant chain.

He and the four others were taken to Buckingham Palace, where they were given an introduction and briefing by Royal Household staff on how to behave towards Her Majesty.

Ismet said, “We were told to walk backwards and never to turn our backs and not to say anything unless asked by the Queen or Prince Philip.

“I remember when we finally served lunch she asked for a gin with an olive and Prince Philip put his hand on my shoulder to thank me and say he had a nice meal.”

But lunch almost ended in disaster for Ismet after he absent-mindedly walked in front of the Queen as she walked down a corridor.

Ismet said, ‘I was walking on when this soldier suddenly came up to me and knocked me aside. He said, ‘Are you crazy? There are snipers here and they will take you out. You can’t run for the queen like that.’

Ismet said: “I’m very grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given in England and even though I risked my life to get there I know if I hadn’t I wouldn’t be as successful as I am now if I hadn’t done that. got in that truck’

“He said it was his job to protect the queen and make sure nothing happened and I shouldn’t have walked where I did but he was fine with it and we joked later and I even went on the walk with him photo.’

Ismet stayed in Britain until 2015 and worked in several top restaurants in London, including Brasserie Blanc and Compton Brasserie, before deciding to move back to Albania and start his own restaurant chain. He became a successful businessman with three locations.

Now married and with a daughter, he told MailOnline: “It just kind of got to the point where I decided I missed my family. I had been in Britain for almost ten years and I wanted to go back. I had been allowed to stay and I would have been given permanent residency, but the draw for my own country was too much for me.

‘I came back to Tirana and with the help of my family and the money I had earned in England, I bought a place in the center of Tirana that became very popular and I ended up setting up two more restaurants that are very popular. I even had lunch with the British ambassador in Albania and I told him my story.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given in England and even though I risked my life to get there I know if I hadn’t I wouldn’t be as successful as I am now if I didn’t had begun. truck.’