The starting price for the iPhone 14 could jump by more than $200 in some countries

A French website claims that a source has shared prices for the new iPhone 14 range, which is expected to launch at Apple’s Far Out event on Wednesday, September 7.

We recommend that you accept the claim with some skepticism as there are some discrepancies that make us question its validity. For example, the list refers to the iPhone 14 Max, while in recent days the general consensus has shifted to the new larger standard iPhone dubbed the iPhone 14 Plus. In addition, these prices are only for the 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models, when Apple also sells 1TB variants of the Pro models and a 2TB model is reportedly on the market.

Regardless of the legitimacy of the information, we should probably expect prices somewhat similar to the prices quoted by iPhon.fr.

At the moment, Apple France is selling the 128 GB iPhone 13 mini for €809, about $799. The mini model will be discontinued with the introduction of the new iPhone 14 Plus. When the iPhone 14 launches, the new starting price for the range will be $1,029 for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, the source claims. That’s an increase of €230 (about $227.52) over the starting price of the iPhone 13 series.

Comparing the picture isn’t much better: The 128GB iPhone 13 currently costs €909 (about $899), so the new price will still be a €120 ($119) increase over the price of the predecessor. In fact, each variant will cost the consumer €120 ($119) more compared to the iPhone 13 series, if these prices are correct.

Apple sells the iPhone 13 mini for $699 in the US. The new 6.1-inch iPhone 14 is expected to start at the same $799 and the iPhone 14 Plus at $899 with bigger price increases for the Pro models. In January 2022, LeaksApple Pro reported on Twitter that Apple is “currently considering” raising the prices of the Pro iPhones by $100 each, pushing the iPhone 14 Pro to $1,099 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max to $1,199.

14: $799

14 Maximum: $899

14 Pro: $1099

14 Pro Max: $1199 Apple is currently considering this. Production costs are increasing and there must be more than $100 difference between the 14 Max and the 14 Pro. Seems logical to me and don’t expect any changes. Will keep you posted. — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) January 9, 2022

As for the new entry in the lineup, the iPhone 14 Plus will apparently cost €100 more than the iPhone 14 in France. That seems to correlate with the price difference between the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 in 2021.

It may not be that these price increases translate to the US. When Apple launched the M2 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, a number of areas saw a price increase while US prices held steady or, in the case of the MacBook Air, even dropped.