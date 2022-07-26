The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is reportedly on pause

Development of the coming Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake for PS5 and PC is on pause, according to Bloomberg. The game’s art director and design director were also fired earlier this month after the development team showed a demo of the game to Lucasfilm and Sony.

The Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) remake was first announced at Sony’s big fall show last September, but developer Aspyr Media, which is by Embracer Group, has not yet shared a release date for the title. The remake has been in development for three years and while the original plan was to release the game by the end of 2022, a more “realistic target” now is 2025, Bloomberg reports.

Saber Interactive, another Embracer Group studio, also helps with developmentand Bloomberg says that “some at Aspyr believe” Saber could take over. Aspyr, Embracer Group and Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The original KOTOR was released in 2003

While the original KOTOR was released in 2003 and was developed by BioWare, Aspyr is quite familiar with the game and its sequel as it worked on both ports. Part of the original KOTOR team is also on board for the remake, wrote Aspyr’s Ryan Treadwell in a PlayStation blog post. The game will be a console exclusive to PS5 when it launches.

The KOTOR remake is just one of many great Star Wars games currently in development. EA’s Respawn is working on a sequel to Jedi: Fallen OrderQuantic Dream is making a game called Star Wars: Eclipsewhile Amy Hennig’s new studio develops an “original story in the legendary” Star Wars universe.”