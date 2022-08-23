The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake has a new developer

Embracer Group will continue development in the coming months Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) remake for PS5 and PC from Aspyr Media to a Saber Interactive studio in Eastern Europe, according to Bloomberg.

The game, announced in a short trailer at a Sony showcase last September, was originally created by Aspyr, which is known for its ports of KOTOR and KOTOR II. But development on the remake was paused after a demo was shown to Lucasfilm and Sony, Bloomberg reported in July.

Saber had helped develop the remake, but a cryptic statement in Embracer’s earnings report last week seemed to suggest Saber could officially take over. “One of the Group’s AAA projects has moved to another studio within the Group”, Embracer wrote:. “This has been done to ensure that the quality bar is where we need it for the title.”

In its earnings report, Embracer also said it “anticipates no material delays to the title based on this transition.” The company has not announced a public release date for the KOTOR redo. Embracer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Embracer made headlines last week for a series of acquisitions, including the IP rights to parts of Lord of the Rings and the hobbit. Those new purchases join the already large stable of studios, including the makers of games like Saints Row and border areas.