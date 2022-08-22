The Star loses case against disabled gambler who won $285k pokies jackpot as casino ordered to pay

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A $285,000 jackpot won with the help of a banned gambler at The Star cannot be kept and must be paid out, a Sydney court has ruled.

On Friday, David Joe received nearly $320,000, including interest, in a court finding that the casino illegally refused to hand over a jackpot won on October 25, 2019.

Mr. Joe, who has a Platinum Vantage VIP membership and suffers from motor neuron disease, asked his friend Lois Lie to help operate the slots at the casino.

“In the context of their gaming machines for several hours,[Mr Joe’s]really significant disability clearly deprived him of the ability to operate the machines himself for pleasure,” Judge Robert Montgomery wrote.

A gambler has won a legal bid against The Star after the casino refused to pay out its $285,000 jackpot

On that day, the pair put $10 into the Year of The Tiger machine and won the jackpot plus other prizes.

Mr Joe claimed that The Star had agreed to help a friend operate the slots.

However, the casino refused to hand over the winnings, saying that Mr Lie had signed a voluntary exclusion order in October 2016, was banned from the premises and was not entitled to any winnings.

When ordering The Star to pay the $285,000 jackpot plus nearly $35,000 in interest, Judge Montgomery discovered that the money had been won by Mr. Joe, not Mr. Lie, and could not be withheld.

The judge found that Mr. Joe was the one who took all the economic risk by telling Mr. Lie which buttons to press and giving all the money that was wagered.

“The entire economic stake wagered by Mr. Lie during the operation of slot machines while (Mr. Joe’s) card was inserted and he was watching and directing Mr. Lie was money from (Mr. Joe),” Judge Montgomery said.

Mr. Joe was also unaware that his friend had been banned because by then he had already had free access for six months.

The court heard that Mr. Joe was not aware of his friend Lois Lie’s ban, as he had been able to freely enter the venue for months.

Mr Lie told the court that he assumed the exclusion order had been revoked because he had not been prevented from entering the premises and gambling there.

The Star’s final payment of the jackpot to the Responsible Gaming Fund and not to Mr Joe was based on an unwarranted assumption that he could keep the money, the judge ruled.

“Therefore, (The Star’s) failure to pay out winnings to (Mr. Joe) … was a misrepresentation and breached the wagering agreement between the plaintiff and the defendant.”

The casino was also ordered to pay Mr Joe’s legal costs.

The Star has been contacted for comment.