The Star: another blow as Queensland is latest state to find casino ‘unsuitable’ to hold licence

Queensland has become the latest state to find the Star Entertainment group ‘unfit’ to hold a licence, after NSW made a similar finding last month.

Attorney General Shannon Fentiman on Thursday cracked down on the group after a new report said it had ‘a single-minded focus on profit.’

“I have formed the view that The Star is unsuitable to have a casino license in Queensland,” Ms Fentiman told reporters.

The group will be issued with a notice to explain why it should be allowed to continue operating in the state and could have its two licenses revoked.

Ms Fentiman said: “It is not a foregone conclusion what the sanctions will be, but there is an obvious process.

“The Star has an opportunity under the law, natural justice, to make a case as to what should happen next, so I don’t want to pre-empt that, but it’s open to the government to cancel their licence, to suspend their license ,” she said.

Former judge Robert Gotterson’s report into the casino operator was released following an inquiry into Star’s conduct in Queensland.

Sir. Gotterson found the company guilty of serious neglect of its anti-money laundering responsibilities, deliberately misleading the regulator and having a poor corporate culture with a ‘single-minded focus’ on profit at the expense of patrons.

However, he left open his conclusion on whether the company was suitable to hold a license in Queensland, although he said Star’s two casinos were being run in a manner that contravened casino legislation.

Ms Fentiman said after considering Mr Gotterson’s report she had decided Star was not fit to operate casinos in the state.

She said the company would be issued with a notice over the matter and given 21 days to respond or face sanctions, including having its licenses revoked.

“I have asked the Office of Liquor and Gaming to begin preparing show-cause materials to issue the star with a show-cause notice.”

Sir. Gotterson has made 12 recommendations to tighten controls in the state’s casino industry, including making venues cashless with patrons to use cards linked to their identification and set with loss limits before they start playing.

Ms Fentiman was asked if she would consider introducing a pre-commitment for poker machines to pubs and clubs in Queensland.

She replied that she was ‘dealing with the report before us which deals with recommendations around casinos and there is enough in that report to keep me busy, particularly with the finding of unfitness.

‘But of course we are constantly working with the industry to see what we can do more to reduce gambling injuries.’

Last month, the NSW gambling regulator found that Star had repeatedly broken the law, misled banks and allowed criminals to operate with impunity and gamble almost without restriction.

The Queensland inquiry, commissioned following revelations in the NSW inquiry, heard serious allegations about Star’s conduct in the state.

Former acting chief executive Geoff Hogg admitted Star was not entirely upfront with the Queensland regulator when it changed a policy to conceal $55 million in prohibited transactions from a Chinese bank.

The company also allowed people banned from its interstate casinos by police because of their alleged links with criminal gangs to play at its Queensland premises.

It allegedly ‘stalked’ some of them by giving them free private jets, luxury accommodation and gifts including a $50,000 Rolex watch, the inquest heard.