The Spice Girls are set to headline GLASTONBURY next year 27 years after bursting onto the scene

It’s the unlikely news that Spice Girls fans really, really want to hear.

More than 27 years after they stormed the music scene as pioneers of Girl Power, they’re on the cusp of an astonishing comeback deal – to headline Glastonbury.

Music industry sources say talks are well advanced, raising the question of whether Victoria Beckham – Posh Spice – will join the Worthy Farm mud party next year.

Melanie Chisholm – better known as Sporty Spice – made it clear during her book launch last week at the Ivy Club in London that Mrs Beckham, 48, would not turn down the opportunity to shine on the Pyramid stage, although she insisted that she would never sing in front of an audience again. .

The fashion designer has repeatedly turned down band reunions, and the last time she performed with them was at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

More than 27 years after their foray into the music scene as pioneers for Girl Power, the Spice Girls (pictured in Dublin on their 2019 tour) are on the cusp of an astonishing comeback deal – to headline Glastonbury

A source said: ‘Negotiations are underway but they’ve reached a stage where things really look likely, with or without Victoria. The Spice Girls are not a band to typically perform at Glastonbury, but they are legendary and it will be so much fun.”

Those who know Ms Beckham well say she has resisted attending reunions, including the 2019 tour, because she thought it could damage her fashion label’s reputation. She also has had enough of her voice being examined.

But friends say that as she approaches 50, she doesn’t care what people think of her anymore.

She is also under pressure from husband David, who loves Glastonbury – so much so that the couple went there as part of their 20th wedding anniversary celebration in 2019.

At the time, she shared Instagram stories of the Killers’ performances and was spotted at 2am kissing David on a dance floor.

Victoria Beckham has repeatedly disapproved of band reunions and the last time she performed with them was at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics (pictured)

Mrs. Beckham has also recently learned to embrace her singing. During her family vacation in July, she posted a video of her performing the band’s hit song “Stop” aboard a yacht on the French Riviera.

A friend said: ‘Performing at Glastonbury would be such a cool thing to do – even Victoria will see that. David has a habit of talking things up to Victoria and reminding her how she would feel if she rejected these things.”

The Spice Girls officially split in 2000 and reportedly hoped to tour next year following the success of their stadium dates in the UK and Ireland in 2019.

A Spice Girls spokeswoman declined to comment.