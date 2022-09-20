The special significance of a simple black ‘Akubra-style’ hat Shanna Whan wore to Queen’s funeral

Danny Abdallah:

Danny Abdallah and his wife Leila lost three of their children and their niece when they were run over by a drunk driver in Sydney in February 2020.

Their children Sienna, 8, Angelina, 12, son Antony, 13, and niece Veronique Sakr, 11, were all killed as they went to get ice cream in Oatlands.

Samuel Davidson, who was drunk and high on drugs, ran a red light before climbing onto a footpath on February 1, 2020 and mowing down the children in a crime that shocked Australia. He was sentenced to 28 years behind bars.

The Abdallahs have since created the i4give Foundation to help families who have gone through similar trauma and to help them find forgiveness.

Dylan Alcott:

Alcott was named Australian of the Year.

The wheelchair tennis champion has spoken up for those with disabilities.

“My purpose in life is to change perceptions so that people with disabilities can live the lives they deserve to live, do what they want,” he said.

Saba Abraham:

Saba Abraham was awarded Queensland Local Hero this year.

The Eritrean refugee helped 200 refugee and migrant women find work in his restaurant.

During the Covid outbreak, she chaired the Brisbane Community Leaders Gathering, helping to translate public health messages into different languages ​​for people from different backgrounds.

Valmai Dempsey:

Valmai Dempsey was named ACT Senior Australian of the Year 2022.

She has dedicated 50 years of her life to volunteering with St John’s Ambulance.

She is one of ACT’s longest serving volunteers and she dedicates more of her time than any other volunteer.

Mrs Dempsey played a role in the 2020 Black Summer bushfires, leading 40 volunteers to help those affected.

Trudy Lin:

Trudy Lin is SA Young Australian of the Year 2022.

She is one of only 24 specialist dental specialists in Australia.

She provides oral health care to people with disabilities, psychiatric conditions and complex medical conditions such as cancer.

Ms Lin also treats people experiencing homelessness, trauma and domestic violence.

Professor Helen Milroy:

Prof Milroy was Australia’s first Indigenous doctor and was awarded Australian of the Year for Western Australia in 2021.

She has been a pioneer in research, education and training in Aboriginal and child mental health, including grief and trauma recovery for more than 25 years.

Prof Milroy was appointed as a Commissioner for the Australian Government’s Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse from 2013 to 2017.

Kim Smith APM:

Kim Smith was crowned the Tasmanian local hero this year.

The former policeman created Reclink, which organizes sports activities for teenagers struggling with substance abuse.

He also created the Young Women’s Program, which helps victims of abuse and neglect.

Dr. Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr Baumann AM:

Dr. Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr Baumann is an Aboriginal elder, artist and activist in the Ngan’gityemerri language group.

She is the Northern Territory’s first fully qualified Indigenous teacher and advocates for the arts to be taught as part of every child’s education in schools.

She also created the Miriam-Rose Foundation, which empowers Indigenous youth through arts and education.

Miriam-Rose was named senior Australian of the year in 2021.

Chris Waller:

Chris Waller is a champion racehorse trainer.

He has trained record-breaking mare Winx, and one of Queen Elizabeth II’s horses, Chalk Stream.

Waller was in regular contact with Her Majesty, with the pair often talking about his horses before she died.

Shanna Whan:

Shanna Whan was this year’s Local Hero Australian of the Year.

She overcame her own battle with alcohol addiction to launch a non-profit organization Sober in the Country.

Sober in the Country helps those in rural areas struggling with alcoholism.