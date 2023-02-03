The speaker won’t speak: Assembly boss Carl Heastie wrongly shuts out the New York Post

Press Questions About Gov. Hochul on Wednesday at the Capitol, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie was asked about charter schools by New York Post Albany Bureau Chief Zach Williams. The former leader of the Bronx Democratic machine said, “I’m not answering any of the Post’s questions.”

When New York State Public Radio bureau chief Karen DeWitt repeated Williams’ unanswered question, Heastie reiterated his boycott of the Post.

Assembly Chairman Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, talks to reporters after listening to New York Gov. State Budget Bill Kathy Hochul at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 in Albany, NY (Hans Pennink/AP)

The speaker’s anger isn’t directed at Williams, he says the cold shoulder isn’t personal, it’s aimed at our crosstown competitors, the Post editors for a very hard editing slamming Heastie they had last week about the Raise the Age legislation. They are often wrong, sometimes several times a day at our lights, but that has nothing to do with Williams.

Heastie’s beef is with the newspaper editor. They are responsible for what they write, just like we and all other editors. Heastie knows that. He also knows the difference between opinion pages and news reporters. He is free to ignore whoever he wants for any reason. But he is wrong to keep Williams out, thereby embarrassing himself and his senior public office.

If he’s angry at something we write, like this editorial, is the speaker going to respond to Denis Slattery, chief of the Albany Bureau of The News? We hope not, but we’re not going to pull our fists when he deserves a rhetorical rebuke.

Heastie should express his displeasure with those who wrote the offensive words. His predecessor, Shelly Silver, who died a year ago in federal prison last week, once taunted us in a heated phone call for an editorial he really didn’t like. But it turned out to be on the Post’s editorial page, not ours.

Williams is also president of the Legislative Correspondents Association, which represents the Fourth Estate which looks after the people’s affairs. And yesterday he wrote to Heastie requesting that press access be restored to pre-COVID ways. Heastie should say yes.