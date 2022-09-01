The Source Bulk Foods Crows Nest, Sydney goes into liquidation, blames society

<!–

A small business has no choice but to go bankrupt and partially blame its financial problems on society’s declining interest in building “authentic” relationships with each other.

The Source Bulk Foods, Australia’s largest specialist bulk food wholesaler, has more than 60 stores across the country.

But it lost one of its stores on August 26, when the owner of his Crows Nest chain, in northern Sydney, hung a letter on its front door letting its loyal customers know it was closing for good.

“By now you have wondered why our doors are closed… It is with a heavy heart that I have had to liquidate the business,” wrote shop owner Nikki.

“It’s been a very difficult time made all the more difficult by our relationship with you, our loyal customers, friends even, who have darkened our doorway and lit our smiles for six years, some of you since our Willoughby shopping days.”

The Source Bulk Foods is a popular whole food chain across Australia

The Crows Nest branch of the company was liquidated a few days ago, with its failure attributed in part to society’s dwindling connections

The store informed its customers that the business had been struggling for some time and that the cost of living and running the business had put it “between such a rock solid and hard spot.”

‘Small local businesses like ours, where regulars can come in for a chat and a smile, get a hug when they’re feeling down, laugh and share life, exchange news, opinions, recipes and even gifts, where someone knows your name … form a valuable network in our local communities,” the owner wrote.

“These types of establishments become part of people’s lives and give them a sense of belonging to the community.

“They teach our kids basic trades and basic manners… They’re just there and that’s a comfort, especially in these times of much loneliness, depression and anxiety in our society.”

The letter on the front door of the company

The health food store was a popular spot in the local community

Owner Nikki said society was changing and her store had fallen victim to those changes.

“What I see heartbreakingly is that our society has unconsciously, little by little, chosen convenience and instant gratification over the effort it takes to communicate with the authenticity of real people, their community of neighbors, their touchstone,” she wrote.

The company made a special mention to its loyal customers, saying they were the “last of a dying breed” to appreciate interaction.

Owner Nikki and her team Esther, Kira and Chelsea said they would miss ‘the friendly smiles and chatter shared with customers’.

“You’ve been our community. Our goal. Our validation. You’ve been the very best at running a small business,” Nikki wrote.

“Thank you for supporting us, taking care of us, for loving us.”

Nikki encouraged customers to come and say hello if they were seen in the community.

She also reminded locals of the importance of supporting small businesses.