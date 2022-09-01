‘The soul of America is the millions Biden vilifies’: Top Republican Kevin McCarthy slams president

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy rejected Joe Biden’s plans for a speech on Thursday about “the struggle for the soul of the nation” and accused the president of “blaming” tens of millions of hardworking Americans by associating them with extremism.

Biden is expected to attack politicians who align with Donald Trump in a prime-time speech in Philadelphia, urging voters to turn their backs on politicians who want to undermine democracy.

McCarthy will deliver his party’s foreword ahead of the 8 p.m. speech.

He offered a preview of his speech Thursday morning, accusing Biden of distracting himself from crippling inflation and other economic woes.

“The problem with Joe Biden is that he doesn’t understand the soul of America,” House Republican leader McCarthy said during an appearance on Fox and Friends.

Tens of millions of hardworking, law-abiding citizens he slanders, who just want a say in their children’s education, attend a school board meeting, want a gas price they can afford, no longer want inflation to stand up, afraid to take to the streets to be safe again.

“They want a stronger, safer and more prosperous America and all he does is slander them to distract them from the disasters.”

Biden puts democracy at the heart of his party’s campaign to hold the House and Senate in November’s midterm elections.

Biden and Democrats used violence by Trump supporters on Jan. 6 last year as part of a message that Republicans cannot be trusted to care for American democracy

At a fundraising drive in Maryland last week, he denounced an “extreme MAGA philosophy” — in shorthand for Donald Trump and his Make American Great Again movement — as “almost like semi-fascism.”

On Tuesday, he denounced attacks on the FBI by Trump supporters as “sickening.”

And Thursday, he is expected to go ahead and frame him and his party as defenders of democracy in the face of Republican attacks.

He will build on horror at the way Trump supporters looted the US Capitol as they tried to nullify the results of the 2020 election.

And an official told the Associated Press he will hark back to 2017 and the white supremacist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, to make his case.

“When we talk about our democracy, when we talk about our freedoms, as he sees it, MAGA Republicans are the most energetic part of the Republican Party,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said a day before the speech.

“This is an extreme threat to our democracy, to our freedom, to our rights.”

She insisted it was not an attack on all Republican voters, but a hard core who wanted to attack American values.

But the claims have angered Republicans.

They cite the treatment of parents who insist that schools remain open during pandemic school board hearings as evidence that the Biden administration has a political agenda and intends to silence dissent.

McCarthy said freedom is not reserved for Democrats.

“We’ve seen him take over the Justice Department and go after his parents and call them terrorists simply because they went to a school board meeting,” he said.

“We’ve now seen our math and reading scores drop for our kids because he’s closed our schools.

“I don’t think those people are bad people who want a more prosperous and safer for America. Look, I want an economy that’s stronger. I want a nation that is safe.

“I want a country built on freedom and I want a government that is held accountable.”

Biden’s speech in Philadelphia will be his third in the battlefield state of Pennsylvania over the course of just a week.

Democrats who feared losing both the House and Senate in November are now more optimistic about their chances, after taking legislative victories and watching Trump once again put himself in the headlines.

On Tuesday, Biden was in Wilkes-Barre condemning Republicans who had criticized the FBI for its role in searching Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home or who downplayed the attack on the United States Capitol.

“Let me say this to my MAGA Republican friends in Congress,” he said.

“Don’t tell me you support law enforcement if you all condemn what happened on the sixth? Don’t tell me.’