The Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones just got their first discount at Woot

Our Tuesday deals kick off with the first substantial discount we’ve seen on the Sony WH-1000XM5 noise canceling headphones. The original price for the XM5 headphones was $399.99, but Woot has reduced them to just $339.99. If you’re okay with settling for Woot’s 90-day limited warranty instead of Sony’s one-year warranty, this is definitely a deal worth checking out. While the XM5 headphones don’t offer significant changes from the previous version, the XM4, they still include some of the best noise canceling capabilities you’ll find in headphones, in addition to improved sound quality and better voice calling performance. Read our review.

Sony WH-1000XM5 With a fresh design, improved comfort, refined sound and even better active noise cancellation, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones offer a captivating mix of features at their premium price.

After some of our Xbox Series S deals from last week, you can currently get the Xbox Series S for less than retail on eBay, courtesy of Antonline. It may not come with games, but right now you can get the Series S for around $238 if you use the code LABOR DAYS SAVE at the cash register. This is the best price we’ve seen for the standalone, digital-exclusive console that typically retails for $299.99. The Series X may be missing the disc drive and playing lower resolution games, but the Series S is still a great way for GamePass subscribers to access their titles in their living room. Read our review.

Microsoft Xbox Series S The Xbox Series S is smaller than the 4K-compatible Xbox Series X, but it can still handle the same digital games, albeit at a resolution of 2560 x 1440 QHD. use the code LABOR DAYS SAVE at the cash register.

Moving on to phones, Amazon is currently running a promotion called “Android Days” with discounts on some excellent Android devices, some of which are on sale at the lowest price ever. Google’s excellent mid-range option, the Pixel 6A, launched just a few months ago for $449.99, but is currently on sale for $369.99 in its black and green liveries. The 6A may not have the same high refresh rate screen as its more expensive counterparts, but it retains the same Google Tensor CPU and has excellent battery life. Read our review.



Google Pixel 6A Google’s Pixel 6A comes with a relatively small 6.1-inch OLED display, but performs well with a good camera and battery life.

Another excellent Android deal includes: the unlocked model of the last generation OnePlus 9, which is currently discounted to $379.99 at Amazon in its black and white livery. Originally available for $729, the OnePlus 9’s performance may pale in comparison to modern flagship phones, but the SnapDragon 888 CPU is still enough to outperform some of today’s midrange options. Some of the other specs you get at this accessible price point include a 6.55-inch 1080p OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. If you’re not married to the Apple ecosystem and want to try an Android device outside of the realms of Samsung or Google, this deal on the OnePlus 9 is worth checking out. Read our review.



OnePlus 9 The OnePlus 9 is a strong option, with a 6.55-inch 120Hz display, a Hasselblad-branded triple camera system and a Snapdragon 888 processor.

If you don’t mind the green colorway, you can currently buy the 44mm LTE compatible Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for $169.99 from Woot instead of the usual price of $329.99. While the Watch 4 is sadly limited to the Samsung ecosystem of applications, it still manages to deliver a well-rounded wearable experience for $170. The Watch 4 offers excellent performance and a robust set of exercise stats that track 95 support different types of exercises. Read our review.



Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm, LTE) The Galaxy Watch 4 has a snappy interface and more third-party support through Google’s Wear OS 3. But keep in mind that it’s best paired with a Samsung-made phone.

All eyes may be on the recently announced Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2, but not everyone is willing to spend $155 on a pair of earbuds. Satisfying, Woot currently has the standard Galaxy Buds 2, discounted at $74.99 from their original price of $149.99. The Buds 2 have remained one of our favorite noise canceling earbuds, thanks to their excellent sound quality and noise cancellation. If you’re willing to accept Woot’s 90-day limited warranty, this is an excellent deal on Samsung’s last-generation earbuds. Read our review.



Samsung Galaxy Buttons 2 Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 have a stylish, unobtrusive design and the earbuds are incredibly comfortable to wear, even for extended periods of time. The earbuds are equipped with active noise cancellation, pleasant sound quality and wireless charging.

A few more offers for you…

The Elgato Game Capture HD60S Plus is available at Best Buy for $139.99, the lowest price ever. It’s not a gadget for the typical gamer, but it’s essential for any streamer or content creator who wants high-fidelity video from a console or remote PC. Capable of capturing output from any 4K HDMI source at 60Hz, the capture card plugs into your console and acts as a pass-through to a nearby PC running streaming software.

An inexpensive wireless headset that nails the basics, the HyperX Cloud Core Wireless is currently discounted to $49.99 at Best Buy from the usual price of $99.99. The Cloud Core Wireless has a mostly aluminum frame with leatherette cushions on the headband and ear cups. The headphones can run for up to 20 hours on a single charge and feature DTS:X digital surround sound. Although it comes with a 2.4Ghz wireless dongle, unfortunately the headset is only compatible with PCs.