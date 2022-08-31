The Son trailer finds Hugh Jackman’s new life upended by teenage son

Hugh Jackman stars as a father whose past mistakes with his son continue to haunt him in the new trailer for The Son.

The film is directed by Florian Zeller and adapted from his play of the same name by Christopher Hampton.

Laura Dern also stars as Kate, the ex of Jackman’s character Peter, with Zen McGrath as their son Nicholas.

The trailer opens with Peter briefly saying to Kate, “You can’t just show up here without warning,” before asking if something happened, and Kate, exhausted, simply says, “Yeah.”

Peter tells someone in his office, “Nicholas came to live with me and he’s doing better, but he’s a little vulnerable.

The father and son laugh in the bathroom as they punch each other as Peter talks to Anthony (Anthony Hopkins).

‘Is that why you came to me? Do you blame me for what happened?’ asks Anthony, which baffles Peter.

Kate tells Peter that their son is “different from the others,” as Peter asks, “why do you say that?”

Another photo shows Peter’s new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby) asking Nicholas, “Why don’t you answer me?” as Nicholas insists, ‘I’ll answer.’

Beth is seen telling Peter that ‘the look in his eyes is disturbing’, referring to his son, as he has seen him standing behind them.

Nicholas tells his father, “She wants to pit us against each other,” before seeing flashbacks to happier times with Peter and Kate and young Nicholas on a boat.

“Back then there was so much joy in our family. I feel like a complete failure,” Kate tells Peter, while Nicholas says to Peter, “If I’m like that, it’s your fault.”

‘What have I done? What? What is my mistake? Haven’t I always done everything for you?’ asks Peter angrily to his son.

Peter yells, ‘I have the right to reinvent my life! It’s my life!’ as we see pictures of happier times and Peter and Beth with their newborn baby.

Peter is seen in his office as Andrew (William Hope) asks, “Are you okay at home?”

“Yes, everything is fine,” says Peter, watching him get into an elevator as the trailer stops.

The Son will have its world premiere in competition at the Venice International Film Festival on September 7, before hitting theaters on November 11 through Sony Pictures Classics.

