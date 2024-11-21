The son of Norway’s crown princess will remain in prison for a week after his arrest, accused of a second rape.

The son of Norway’s crown princess will be jailed for a week as he is remanded in custody following a second rape allegation since Tuesday.

Marius Borg Høiby, 27, is also prohibited from receiving visits and letters during this period due to the risk of tampering with evidence, as police believe they have discovered another rape. NRK information.

His lawyer Øyvind Bratlien confirmed this morning that they will not appeal the arrest.

Earlier this week, authorities said in a statement that Marius, who was born from a relationship prior to his mother’s 2001 marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, had been arrested on Monday night.

‘What the police can say about rape is that it is a sexual act without intercourse.

“The victim is said to have been unable to resist the act,” police said.

Yesterday he faced a second accusation of rape without sexual intercourse with a woman who cannot resist the act.

Bratlien told a Norwegian publication V.G. that his client denied the allegations and was cooperating with police during their investigation.

Borg Høiby was arrested on August 4 after a late-night fight at a woman’s apartment in Oslo and charged with causing bodily harm to the resident, with whom he was in a relationship, police said.

Norwegian media reports said police found a knife stuck in one of the walls of the woman’s bedroom at the time.

He was arrested again in September for violating a restraining order.

According to police, when he was arrested on Monday he was in a car with the alleged victim of the August incident.

On Tuesday, police also said suspicions related to the August incident now included domestic abuse.

Earlier this week, Crown Prince Haakon said NRK that he “would have liked to be home with his wife,” but is currently in Jamaica, in his role as a goodwill ambassador for the UN development programme.

“I miss her,” he told the outlet, adding that Marius now faces “serious charges.”

“Today, of course, we think of all those affected,” he continued.

The Norwegian royal family was shocked by Høiby’s first arrest in early August, after Rebecca Helberg Arntsen was hospitalized. Pictured with his mother in 2016.

When he turned 20, the royal court announced that Marius was stepping back from public life and his profile was removed from the family’s official website.

Marius photographed with other members of the Norwegian royal family, including the king, queen and heir to the throne in June 2022.

The prince also told NRK that the police and legal system should now be “given space to do their job,” and that he is “confident” it will be done in a “good way.”

Høiby was born in 1997 from a relationship prior to Mette-Marit’s 2001 marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, the heir apparent to the Norwegian throne.

He and his half-siblings, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 20, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 18, were raised together by Mette-Marit and Haakon.

Unlike them, it has no official public role.

The Norwegian royal family was shaken by Høiby’s first arrest in early August, after a woman, Rebecca Helberg Arntsen, was hospitalized with her injuries following the attack.

A week after his arrest, Høiby admitted to assaulting Rebecca, whom he referred to as his “girlfriend” (his lawyers have refuted this claim).

In a statement issued through his own lawyer, Høiby said he suffers from “several mental disorders” and has “struggled with substance abuse for a long time,” which is why he said he is resuming treatment.

The statement said: “Last weekend something happened that should never have happened.” I committed bodily injury and destroyed objects in an apartment while intoxicated with alcohol and cocaine after an argument.

It comes as Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway stepped out looking elegant to attend a concert yesterday as she resumed royal duties following a bout of illness.

‘I have several mental disorders, which means that throughout my upbringing and adult life I have had and continue to have challenges. I have struggled with substance abuse for a long time, something I have been in treatment for in the past.

‘Drug use and my diagnoses do not excuse what happened at Frogner’s apartment on Sunday night last weekend. I want to be responsible for what I have done and I will honestly explain it to the police.

‘For me, the most important thing is to apologize to my girlfriend. He didn’t deserve what happened that night or the extreme pressure from the Norwegian and foreign press afterwards.

Mette-Marit’s eldest son also apologized to his family for his actions that have “affected him greatly.”

Weeks later, the 27-year-old He was arrested after violating a restraining order.

The restraining order in question was to protect Rebecca Helberg Arntsen, whom Høiby admitted to assaulting, in an alcohol- and drug-fueled attack on August 4, in which he was first arrested and held in a police cell during the evening.

It comes as her mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, stepped out looking elegant to attend a concert on Monday as she resumed royal duties following a bout of illness.

The 51-year-old was pictured arriving at a concert for record label Kirkelig Kulturverksted’s 50th anniversary in Oslo on Sunday night.

She looked happy and radiant despite her recent health problems and her son’s situation.

Mette-Marit opted for a long blue cross-print coat over a sleek pair of navy pants and simple heels.

She carried a small embellished Prada bag, kept makeup to a minimum, and wore her blonde locks over her shoulders.

The appearance comes just days after Mette-Marit visited the Army Engineer Battalion, where her daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, has been serving, indicating that the princess is in better health.

Mette-Marit has been gradually returning to her official royal duties after falling ill due to the side effects of medications associated with her chronic lung disease.

At the end of October, the Royal Court of Norway confirmed to Femail that she would be taking time off, saying: ‘HKH The crown princess is on sick leave.

‘Due to the side effects of the medication His Royal Highness is using for his chronic lung disease, he is on sick leave, initially for a week. “Your official program during this period will be canceled or postponed.”

Earlier that month, the court warned that Mette-Marit’s current treatment for pulmonary fibrosis could interfere with her planned duties in the coming weeks.

The crown princess’s health status first became public in 2018, when it was revealed that Mette-Marit had been diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, or thickening of lung tissue.

At the time, Mette-Marit issued a statement explaining that the condition “means that my ability to work will vary” to accommodate her treatment, including “periods of time without an official program.”

“For several years I have had health problems regularly and now we know more about what this entails,” said the mother of three. ‘The condition means my work capacity will vary.

Pulmonary fibrosis is incurable and worsens over time, but the Norwegian royal’s doctor, Professor Kristian Bjøro from the National Hospital, said they had been monitoring her condition for several years and that “the progression of the disease has been slow during this time.” period”.

Not much is known about the unusual variant of fibrosis that was detected in Mette-Marit’s lungs but, according to the Royal Family, “there is broad consensus that, unlike other more common types of pulmonary fibrosis, it is not related to environmental or lifestyle factors. factors’.

The fact that the disease was detected at an early stage improves Mette-Marit’s prognosis, according to an official statement from the Palace.