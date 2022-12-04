The Socceroos paused for a moment – and that was all Lionel Messi needed

Normal text size Larger text size Very large text size It’s official, there is no player who has walked the field more during this World Cup than the great Lionel Messi. That’s part of his genius. On the night of his 1,000th professional match, the diminutive Argentine magician scored his first goal in a World Cup knockout match – and it was one that saw Australia leave Qatar after an age-old tournament. It was Messi’s trademark. He plays at a pace he likes; in a standstill, slow, fast and a totally different pace that only he knows. Commentators in the studio, fans in their lounges and spectators at live venues across the country were able to watch his goal unfold after a first half in which both teams barely made an effort. But why is he so hard to stop? Lionel Messi put Arentina 1-0. Credit:AP Here’s how Messi paved the way for one of the most important goals of his international career. Behich makes a blue

It is important to put the build up to the goal in context. The Socceroos unnecessarily gave away a free kick deep in their own half on the left for the opening goal. Aziz Behich, arguably Australia’s best player, had just had a touchline clash with Messi in which they exchanged words. From the ensuing throw-in, Behich, perhaps still steaming after the Messi confrontation, carelessly clattered into Alejandro Gomez, who had his back to goal and few options. It gave Argentina a free kick in a dangerous position and Messi stood over the ball. Lionel Messi lines up the shot. Credit:AP Take two: Messi takes the step Messi decides to swing his free kick towards Australia’s goal and it is cleared by Harry Souttar (who else?), but only temporarily. The ball is immediately at Messi’s feet again, almost exactly where he took the free kick after Alejandro Gomez’s overthrow. Here he is at his best, as Messi’s brain works at a speed that can expose defenders whose minds and bodies may be elsewhere. The Socceroos’ defense naturally tries to step up a yard or two to clear their line, and Messi is immediately looking at options.

To the left to the left Riley McGree does the right thing right away, he reacts quickly and sprints towards Messi to close his time. The Australian shuts down his body to allow Messi to see back in on his favored left side. Messi always wants left. But McGree quickly drops in, allowing Messi to take one touch past him and open the pass for Alexis Macallister, who is on the edge of the ‘D’. What happens next is crucial. Messi keeps moving, McGree less so Not content with making the pass, Messi continues to sprint towards the penalty area in anticipation of a possible return ball. McGree doesn’t, as he expects the space Messi is charging into to be taken up by another team-mate. But the Socceroos are out of formation from the set piece, and usual left-back Behich is more central, leaving Keanu Baccus to fill the space. The hesitation allows Messi to catch up to McGree by a few yards, and while Messi probably still won’t be the receiver of the next pass, he’s now in the little bit of space he craves so much, and the type that arguably makes him the best has made. player of all time.

Macallister’s pass is fired into the feet of Nicolas Otamendi, who is still in the penalty area instead of his usual position as a defender. The little magician back in the right place Otamendi’s touch is, and not entirely unexpected, a bit heavy considering the pace of Macallister’s pass and the defender who is not a natural in this area of ​​the pitch. Lionel Messi blasts past Mat Ryan. Credit:AP But it only serves to cushion the ball perfectly in the path of Messi, who has continued to move at a brisk pace to where he thinks the ball could be. It only takes one touch to steady itself and place it perfectly in line with its magical left peg, with McGree letting it go and Baccus not following it closely. A face we’ve seen so many times before It only takes a nanosecond, but the Socceroos realize they’ve made a huge mistake.