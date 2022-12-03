The Socceroos have been called “invincible underdogs” by the world, and they are now aiming for Argentina

<!–

The world has dubbed Graham Arnold’s Socceroos the ‘invincible underdogs’ after their exploits in Qatar – and it’s a name they’ve adopted with gusto.

Sunday morning from 6:00 am [AEDT]Australia will take on Argentina in the round of 16 of the World Cup.

And while many believe that La Albiceleste will be comfortable winners, Arnold and imposing central defender Harry Souttar dare to dream big.

“I think the universe will pay us back for all the hard work we put in,” a relaxed Arnold told reporters in the Middle East.

“We have been called the ‘invincible underdogs’ worldwide. Everyone is an underdog until you succeed.

“Almost everyone in the world has been an underdog at some point in their life. Only when you are successful are you seen as a success.

Scottish-born Harry Souttar has been huge for the Socceroos at the World Cup in Qatar

Coach Graham Arnold enjoys the underdog tag and likes the fact that ‘no one is giving us a chance’ against Argentina

Australia is the underdog. We love that. We like to have our backs against the wall and no one is giving us a chance, going out and fighting the way of the Aussie spirit.

“That’s our strength.”

Written off after their 4-1 defeat to rampant France in their Group D opener, Australia’s response was nothing short of sensational.

Two gritty 1-0 wins over the more fantasized Tunisia and Denmark shocked the world – but not Souttar and company.

“I think the last two results have shown what can happen when everyone is on the same wavelength,” said the towering defender.

“If you had told me that four years ago [that] I would be in this position, I would probably believe you because we have so much faith in ourselves and we knew what we could do as a squad and as a team.

Superstar Lionel Messi looms as a major obstacle for the Socceroos to stay in the round of 16

“We are not surprised where we are at the moment. I know we surprised a few people. And hopefully we can do that again.’

And while Argentina, number three in the world, isn’t exactly upset, coach Lionel Scaloni is wary of an opposition that has nothing to lose.

Scaloni – who can call on superstar Lionel Messi at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium – labeled Australia as ‘a national side with players who know what they want’.

“They have good players on the right wing, the attackers, the midfielders with experience. They play at a high level,” he said.

“Whoever thinks the game against Australia will be easy is wrong.”