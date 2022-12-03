The Socceroos’ Cup victory could be the saving grace of the A-League, with competition set to cash in

Domestic A-League clubs are poised to cash it all in on the success of the Socceroos in Qatar – as checks pour in from FIFA as our domestic stars continue their underdog run at the World Cup.

The Australian side has defied the odds to reach the knockout stages of the Qatar World Cup without the star power of the likes of Tim Cahill and Harry Kewell and will face Argentina for a place in the quarter-finals at 6am AEDT.

And every day the A-League players have been in Qatar has resulted in essential funding for their home clubs.

Bailey Wright (pictured) and his Socceroos teammates celebrate their 1-0 victory over Tunisia on November 27

And it’s not just the clubs that benefit, with individual players to make money financially as well as the potential to earn transfers to higher paying, higher profile leagues after shopping the world’s biggest stage themselves.

If the Socceroos derail big favorites Argentina on Sunday morning, players will collect nearly AUD$430,000 each from their mammoth killing run.

Scouts from around the world have expressed interest in Aussie young guns, and players should be able to find more coins from Qatar once the World Cup comes to a close.

Harry Souttar’s defensive stronghold efforts have reportedly earned him Premier League interest, which would result in a significant payday as Stoke City secured a £20 million [$36.12million AUD] price tag to the young defender.

Garang Kuol shoots on goal during an Australian training session ahead of their game against Argentina

Yet it is the small A-League clubs that will be making money at home as they pocket a record sum from Australia’s extended stay after escaping the group stage.

It is essential funding for the A-League after a difficult period during and after the Covid pandemic.

The league lost naming rights holder Hyundai and TV affiliate Fox Sports and average attendance has fallen below 10,000 each year since 2018.

Through FIFA’s Club Benefits program, the governing body pays clubs nearly $10,000 per day a player is abroad for World Cup duties.

This means that AUD$14,662 has been forwarded every day since the official FIFA preparation period and will continue until the Socceroos are cut.

Koul, Jason Cummings (centre) and Paul Ayongo (right) celebrate during a Mariners goal – the Central Coast club have scored nearly $1 million from their Qatar World Cup players

Clubs are paid regardless of the player’s role, meaning that as long as the footballer remains in the 26-man squad, the A-League will thrive on a new source of coinage.

The Central Coast Mariners have the largest representation at the World Cup.

Garang Kuol, Jason Cummings and Danny Vukovic are all part of the squad and have earned their club AUD$264,000 each just for clinging past the group stage.

Therefore, Mariners coach Nick Montgomery and his management will have another $1 million to play with in effectively getting their stars to leave for Qatar.

Mariners coach Nick Montgomery cheers his team victory during an A-League game against Newcastle – the club reaps the benefits of Australia in Qatar

FIFA’s total payout amount for the program is AUD306 million and Mariners chairman Richard Peil is all for the program.

‘Look, it’s going to be a nice amount. For a small club with a small budget, it is huge for us,” Peil told the club The Sydney Morning Herald.

“But I can tell you one thing: with three players in the squad I will be over the moon if they get past the group stage. I’ll do backflips, somersaults and whatever else I can do with a 55-year-old decrepit body.”

Melbourne City are another A-League club with three Qatar Socceroos looking to improve their winnings due to Australia’s extended stay in Doha.

The Socceroos have earned A$19.12 million as a team for reaching the Round of 16 and if they beat Argentina the prize money will rise to A$36.77 million.