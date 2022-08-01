‘The Smiling Assassin’ Khalid Baker takes giant leap forward in bid to clear his name of murder

A teenager who admitted to murdering a man but was acquitted of his murder has been ordered to appear in court and confess under oath.

Khalid Baker was on the brink of becoming a national hero in 2005 when he was charged with the murder of Perth man Albert Dudley Snowball.

Known as ‘The Smiling Assassin’ in the western suburbs of Melbourne where he grew up, the then 18-year-old partner, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has long maintained that he was the only one who caused Mr Snowball’s death. .

On Monday, the Supreme Court ordered Victoria Baker’s partner to go to the witness box and reiterate what he has already publicly claimed about the night’s events.

On May 26, 2008, Baker was convicted of the murder of Mr. Snowball and sentenced to 17 years in prison with a 12-year non-parole period.

The 22-year-old had had the misfortune of getting into a scuffle with Baker’s mate at a party in trendy Brunswick.

He fell four meters after being pushed through a window and died two days later in hospital from a head injury.

Baker spent 13 years in prison before being released in 2018.

He has since maintained his innocence, unsuccessfully appealing to the Supreme Court of Victoria in 2010 and to the Supreme Court in 2012.

In May, Baker appealed again to the Supreme Court of Victoria on the basis of “new and compelling evidence” that it was his co-defendant whose actions alone had caused Mr Snowball’s death.

Baker had hoped that “LM,” as he must be known by law, would willingly go to court to admit the crime and clear Baker’s name once and for all.

Baker’s mate had offered to plead guilty to manslaughter, but the offer was turned down by prosecutors at the time because Baker refused to do the same.

Baker’s version of events was supported by three eyewitnesses at the trial, who claimed he “wasn’t even near them when it happened.”

The young boxer was in fact ‘down on the next level and was stopped by other people’, a witness claimed.

The witnesses who supported Baker were all “black,” and the LM’s attorney urged the jury to find that “the white witnesses” were “witnesses to the truth.”

The jury was told that the evidence from “the black witnesses” was either “unfair…or evasive.”

WHAT THE MAN WHO CLAIMS HE IS THE REAL KILLER SAYS HAPPENED Court documents filed with the Supreme Court of the State of Victoria LM conducted several media interviews between 2018-2019 in which he claimed: Mr. Snowball hit him on the landing and then he and the deceased got into a ‘fight’ about 1-1.5 meters from the window LM “pushed him away” and walked away and “the whole time this happened, Baker wasn’t near me.” LM claimed no one at the party knew who they were “Nobody knew us… they say it’s Baker, but how… how do they know who Baker was or who I was.” When asked who should have gone to jail, LM replied, “Not Baker, it should have been me.” Baker was nowhere near what happened… I’m 100% sure he wasn’t near Mr Snowball.”

LM pleaded not guilty to murder and was acquitted by a jury.

While he couldn’t be forced to testify at Baker’s first trial, the Supreme Court ruled he can now.

The court heard that LM could be in violation of Victoria’s double danger laws by confessing to the crime in public court.

The law, which once stated that no one should be tried or punished twice for the same offence, was reformed in 2011 and opened the door for new trials to be ordered when there is convincing new evidence that a person previously acquitted of a serious misdemeanor is guilty.

LM was acquitted despite the jury hearing evidence that he told police in an interview report that he “grabbed” and “pushed” Mr Snowball before going out the window and “assuming” he was out the window gone as a result of the push.

Baker’s attorneys claimed there has been a substantial miscarriage of justice — one that cost Baker 13 years of what should have been the best years of his life.

In documents filed with the Supreme Court of Victoria, Baker’s legal team allege that LM admitted that he had last physical contact with Mr Snowball and that Baker was not involved in or near that last physical contact.

Since Baker has been in prison, LM has made statements and conducted television interviews with 60 Minutes, The Law Report and The Project, admitting he was responsible.

LM had told his friends at the time that it was him who pushed Mr. Snowball through the window.

“I pushed (him) back and he accidentally went out the window,” he told an old friend.

“I looked out the window and saw (him) lying on the floor.”

When Baker went to trial, none of the evidence provided by LM could be presented to the jury and he could not be forced to do so.

IOUs made by LM prior to the trial were dismissed as inadmissible, a claim upheld by the High Court.

LM’s evidence was considered crucial by the Supreme Court of Victoria if Baker’s appeal were to be granted.

Obviously, LM will likely request immunity from prosecution when entering the witness stand on Aug. 23.

Prosecutors had opposed Baker’s attempt to take LM to court, alleging that the court did not have the power to compel him to do so.

The court heard that LM had told Baker that he would appear in court voluntarily, but changed his mind a few days before he was due to appear.

As a result of this move, Baker fired his attorney Ruth Shann SC, who is known as one of the best lawyers in the country and was on Cardinal George Pell’s legal team.

On Monday, his new attorney, Julie Condon, QC, told the court that Baker’s appeal would be “fatal” without LM’s evidence.

“We want him to be subject to a warrant… it’s his last chance,” she said.

Since Baker’s release from prison, he has won each of his nine fights – seven by knockout.

Baker had come out of jail in tip-top shape after following a strict physical regimen that continues on the outside.

Sources say Baker has never taken drugs and refuses to drink anything.

Those who know Baker say he has unfinished business after his dreams of representing Australia in the Commonwealth Games were thwarted by his jail sentence.

Back then, Baker was in a similar position, having won nine fights in a row with his eyes firmly set on success.

“People always put me down when I was young,” Baker told this reporter in 2005.

“They said I wouldn’t mean anything, and now I’m going to a place where everyone is afraid. They don’t want me to go where I want to go.’

Baker now trains with Sydney’s Billy Hussein and Melbourne’s Peter Hatton. It is rumored that Baker is considering making a move to the heavyweight division, where he can take on former AFL bad boy Barry Hall.

Daily Mail Australia contacted Baker for comment, but he was unable to speak under legal advice until his appeals process was completed.

Those close to him say Baker is just as determined to succeed in life as he was a hungry 18-year-old who yearns for respect inside and outside the ring.

When not training and fighting, Baker has been kept busy on the speaking circuit, inspiring others with his story.

When not addressing AFL footballers, Baker spends his time talking to young children who may be experiencing some of the difficulties he endured during his childhood.

“He’s not going to sit there and be a victim,” Baker’s friend told the Daily Mail Australia.

“He’s going to be a success for his story and let people know that whatever you’re going through, you can come back and make it a better person.”

Baker’s quest for redemption will return to the Supreme Court on August 23.