The smartwatch rules every Australian driver should know

Australians are being warned that touching their smartwatches while driving could result in a hefty fine.

Because a smartwatch has similar functions to a phone, it can cause a driver to become distracted or inattentive, resulting in penalty points.

New South Wales

It is illegal to use smartwatches for texting, video calling, emailing, social media or any other similar activity when worn by the driver.

Drivers face five points and a $362 fine, rising to $481, when caught in a school zone — the same penalty as using a phone while driving.

Using a smartwatch for reasons other than those outlined by state laws will result in heavy fines and incurring demerits (STOCK PHOTO, Man checks notifications on his smartwatch while driving)

Victoria

Victoria is warning motorists not to use a smartwatch while driving and mobile phone laws also apply to pollution.

‘When a smartwatch is worn by a driver, it should not be used while driving to make or receive phone calls, navigation, music, text or video messages, email or social media (eg Facebook and Twitter),’ advises VicRoads drivers.

‘Smartwatches can also be used if the driver does not touch anything on the smartwatch (for example, making and receiving calls must be hands-free via Bluetooth or similar) and that it is secured in a commercially designed mount attached to the vehicle (this may be unavailable). ‘

Those caught using the smartwatch illegally will be fined $484 and given four demerit points.

Drivers caught using their smartwatch illegally will receive an on-the-spot fine of $484 and will incur four demerit points.

Queensland

There is no smartwatch-specific rule for drivers, but anything that distracts a driver still attracts fines.

“Smartwatches are a major distraction for drivers and police can still charge a driver with driving without due care and attention,” a Transport and Highways spokesman said.

‘We have mobile phone and seat belt cameras throughout Queensland.

‘The cameras record illegal mobile phone use and seat belt failure by both drivers and front seat passengers, but are not used to enforce smartwatch offences.’

Drivers can be fined $1,078 and have four points on their license for illegal use of a phone.

Tasmania

Those who use their smartphone while driving in Tasmania could face a careless driving offence.

‘Driving without due care and attention’ is punishable by a fine of $173 and three demerit points.

Fines for illegal use of a smartwatch while driving range from $173 to $1,078 nationwide (STOCK IMAGE Police officer holding a radar speed gun)

South Australia

South Australia follows the Australian road rules around visual display units (VDUs) – which include ‘laptops’ and smartwatches.

It is an offense to operate a VDU in a moving vehicle if the display is visible to the driver.

Drivers will also be fined if they use a VDU while in a stationary car that is not parked.

Western Australia

Similar rules apply to those in South Australia, with an exception allowing drivers to use smartwatches for navigation.

Drivers who use a smartwatch as a navigation aid must mount the device instead of wearing it on their wrist. Drivers caught breaking the rules will incur a $300 fine and three demerit points.

While using a smartwatch to make calls or texts while in a moving vehicle, you will be fined $1,000 and given four points.

In most states and territories, drivers are allowed to use a smartwatch for navigation, receiving calls or playing music, as long as the driver does not touch the device to access the function or the device is mounted (STOCK IMAGE, man looks at smartwatch below driving )

Northern Territory

Drivers in the state are allowed to use their smartwatches to make a phone call, provided they don’t touch any part of the device.

Drivers caught touching their smartwatches face a $500 fine.

Australian Capital Territory

Mobile phones, tablets and smartwatches can be used if they are secured and mounted and the driver does not touch the device to make phone calls, navigate or play music.

Drivers caught using the Internet and checking text messages will be penalized with three to four points and a fine of between $487 and $598.