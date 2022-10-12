The smartest career move for ambitious women? CLARE O'REILLY advises having babies in your 20s

The tone of disgust was palpable when my line manager appeared and said, ‘What is this?’ I assumed he was referring to the two-week-old coffee mug on my desk. Until I looked up to see him pointing at the kid’s buggy next to me.

Inside was my 14-month-old son, Eddie, who was busy toasting.

It was 7 a.m. on a cold April morning and I had popped into work to send a few emails on my way to drop Eddie off at preschool. I had hoped that I would be in and out, with crumbs cleared away, before the rest of the office arrived.

I was only two months into the job of a lifetime, and even though HR knew everything about my son, I could tell by my line manager’s expression that he didn’t.

I quickly explained that we would be out of the way in a few minutes. As he nodded in shock, I walked towards the elevator and smiled as nonchalantly as I could muster as the door closed.

His surprise was due to my age. I was only 26 and had just been head-hunted from my newspaper job in London to join his celebrity magazine in New York. It was clear that he was struggling to reconcile my ambitious, ongoing work persona with my role as a young mother.

It was 17 years ago, and journalism, like many other fiercely competitive industries, was hardly known for equal opportunities for women, let alone young mothers. Like my line manager, many wondered why on earth I had chosen to be stuck in diapers and sleepless nights at the start of my career. Surely it was better to build my reputation first – then have children.

And it doesn’t seem like much has changed in this regard. A new report from University College London shows that women are still putting off motherhood to focus on their careers. Even in 2022.

The women who took part in the study were asked to choose between 11 factors that influenced when they wanted to start a family.

Career – and the fear that motherhood would halt its progress – was the biggest reason for delay, scoring higher than worries about finances.

I can certainly understand why women would feel put off by skyrocketing childcare costs and financial insecurity, so my advice will sound counterintuitive. But from my experience, having children sooner rather than later can be the key to success.

Instead of holding you back, starting your family in your 20s will free you up later so you can put your foot on the accelerator when it really matters.

I was in a youth position when I had my son, so I could be back at my desk after two months of maternity leave without anyone really noticing I was gone. In other words, I wasn’t juggling breastfeeding and pick-up times with the kind of role where the boss really missed me.

It also meant that when I held my highest position as associate editor, my son was seven and already settling into school. Long gone were the days of teething and tantrums, and we got to shake up our routines. My career went from strength to strength as a result.

Over two decades I have run desks in Sydney, London and New York. This allowed me to walk away from the office entirely in favor of ghostwriting bestsellers ten years ago.

Of course, not everyone meets their children’s father so young. My husband Jon and I knew as soon as we met in a pub in North London, when I was 23 and he was 30, that we wanted to be together. Within two years we were engaged with Eddie on the way.

When I was pregnant at 24, I significantly lowered the average age of our antenatal classes in North London. I was working as a journalist on a national newspaper supplement at the time.

Luckily, when I told my boss about my pregnancy, he was pretty blasé. I was on a freelance contract but they told me they would keep my job open for me.

I only took two months off, eager to get back to the job I loved.

Fortunately, my husband Jon, also a freelance journalist, took on the childcare and worked evenings. We barely saw each other, but both as passionate about our careers as we were about each other, we made it work.

While I had to avoid evenings and networking, I was convinced that at the start of my career, Eddie would help, not hinder it. And my hunch turned out to be right.

When I was headhunted to apply for the job in Manhattan when Eddie was ten months old, I was shaking with excitement. My mother, who was a cleaner, thought I was mad to take such a big step when Eddie was so young, but I was undeterred. Jon could see how much the opportunity meant to me and as a freelancer he wasn’t tied down to a specific location.

I waited until I was down to the last two to tell my future boss that I had a son. He didn’t bat an eye, just made a note to HR to make sure I got a dependent added to my visa and a month later we were on our way.

When I first got there, I did not realize that my direct line manager had not been informed until the buggy incident. I didn’t exactly keep Eddie a secret; I just didn’t mention him. If asked about children, I would happily reveal his existence, but in such a fast-paced industry, no one really asks much about each other.

Admittedly, the downside of such a junior position meant that Eddie’s Manhattan daycare fees swallowed the majority of my salary. And almost every penny left over from that went with much of Jon’s salary to pay our rent. But I was playing the long game—dropping out of my career to be a stay-at-home mom would have derailed all the hard work I’ve put in so far.

When coworkers found out I had a baby, they were in awe that I had so much on my plate at a time when they were juggling happy hours and hangovers. I like to think it made me look more competent.

We spent 18 months in Manhattan where I was promoted twice, had a decent pay rise and was then able to walk into a dream job as a department head at a multi-million pound magazine launch in London.

If that’s not proof that having young children doesn’t have to limit your career, I don’t know what is.

Since then, my family has grown alongside my portfolio. Sammy arrived in 2008 when I was 29 and Annie in 2011 when I was 31. I continued to work throughout.

Making the decision to go freelance in 2012 was a difficult decision. I either continued to climb ever higher or became my own boss, able to dictate my own workload. I chose the latter.

In recent years, I’ve seen plenty of friends continue to have their families into their late 30s when they’re well established in their jobs. Their juggling always seemed much more difficult than mine. They lead teams that need immediate response on sports days, during rallies and parents’ evenings.

And yet so many women continue to do it this way. Earlier this year, the Office for National Statistics revealed that for the first time since records began, as many as half of women have not had children by the time they reach 30.

Some say there is never a right time to have a baby. But when it comes to career, I say there is. The younger and younger your position, the better. And yes, childcare is expensive, but we cut our clothes to fit. To afford it, when Eddie was young I bought all my clothes on eBay and never paid more than £2 for a single item.

Obviously, not everyone finds their life partner in their 20s. But if you do, don’t let ambition delay motherhood. If I’m anything to go by, your career will benefit – in the long run