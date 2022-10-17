The Simpsons Turns Krusty Into Ellen

In a shadow of social commentary, Krusty gets the gig after a kid’s party at ‘Affluence Acres’, a gated community for celebrities who made their money on american idol. But that’s nothing compared to the money that can be made on syndicated talk shows, which is syndicated megabuck territory, and The Simpsons conquer slums. Krusty finds his dream gig, a studio audience that likes to be beaten up.

Marge’s slow fall into disillusionment is extremely well done. From the moment she learns that all production assistants are called Jordan because it’s easier for the producers, she leans against the advancing toxicity of mid-management privileges and takes smaller and smaller steps back. The most terrifying series is the “segment” segment, which is the only nightmare the episode needs.

“The King of Nice” is a belated underhanded remark about the problems the Ellen show was confronted a few years ago but was kept contemporary by the ever new use of memes. Fittingly, Marge is a natural, cutting ideas from the segment like “teens explain TikTok to carpool moms” and “open candle box and sniff.” Her ideas are incredibly fun, so perfectly non-toxic preschoolers can put them in their mouths, but the pressure to produce so much feeds Marge’s soul.

That may seem a bit dramatic for a cartoon, but it works alongside Homer’s dilemma, being stuck in a grocery store where he’s taunted for all the food he can’t eat. The family is actually very supportive, and for all the right reasons. During an intervention, Lisa refutes Marge’s claim of being a powerful, successful woman with the mixed messages of her segments on how to best show cleavage. Homer truly believes that a dream job makes someone happy, and he doesn’t see that in Marge. “I never thought I’d speak badly about TV, but it destroys you,” he says in an emotionally effective personal paradox, entirely true to his character. Bart has of course the most sensible solution.

In the most self-referential segment, Bart puts “The Krusty the Clown Show” down as a metaphor for The Simpsons. He has over 700 classic Krusty episodes to choose from, why would a show with so many great episodes bother making more? The reason, of course, is revenge. The Simpsons Fox can still take in from the inside and get paid for it. They don’t say this out loud, but only in this episode they haven’t hidden their plan at all.

Krusty doesn’t really care about revenge for now, but he also hides very little in his baggy pants. In addition to stolen trophies, he also telegraphs his scams. He’s just a clown trying to keep himself in seltzer water, in view of an infinite toilet. The show’s producer and the episode’s antagonist, Lindsey Naegle, is also cagily open about her ulterior motives. She tries to bond with Marge as a fellow woman in the business world, but warns her subordinate segment producer to always sense a general sense of unease about her intentions. These are standard ironies for: The Simpsonsthat shreds the boundaries of ethics and morality with consistent ease.