The Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman reveals Season 34 will reveal how they can predict the future

Throughout its 33-season run on Fox, The Simpsons have become quite famous for their uncanny ability to predict the future, with the upcoming season 34 offering some insight into how they do this.

The show has predicted things over the years like Donald Trump becoming president and even the COVID-19 pandemic.

Showrunner Matt Selman teased in an interview with Deadline that there will be an episode in season 34 that will offer a little explanation of how they can predict the future so accurately.

“We’ve got another crazy conceptual episode explaining how The Simpsons know the future,” Selman explains.

“It’s a conceptual episode with a lot of crazy stuff in it, but it gives an explanation of how The Simpsons can predict the future,” he added.

Selman, who joined the writing staff of The Simpsons in 1997 and became co-showrunner with Al Jean in 2020, also joked that it’s “probably the best 34th season of any show you’ve ever seen.”

The Simpsons has gone on to set records as the longest-running 728-episode primetime series to date, though this season will be unique in a number of ways.

“We have two Halloween episodes this year, two Treehouse of Horror episodes. One is three scary stories like we always do, but very scary and weird,” Selman said.

He added that part of Treehouse of Horror is “an anime parody of Death Note,” the influential Japanese manga series written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata, of which Selman said, “I’m so excited.”

The second Treehouse of Horror will be a “full episode” that is a “parody of Stephen King’s book IT with, get ready for it, Krusty as Pennywise.”

Simu Liu, star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, also guest-starred in an episode as “Lisa’s Perfect Future Boyfriend.”

Fox announced in June that the season 34 premiere will air on Sunday, September 25, with Selman teasing new details about the episode.

“We have our season premiere where Homer finds himself in a conspiracy cabal while hunting a missing turtle,” he said.

He added, “I’m really excited about one where Krusty has some kind of nice guy-type afternoon syndicated Ellen DeGeneres talk show that goes surprisingly wrong.”

Actress Melissa McCarthy will also guest-star as a “kid who’s Homer’s rival for grandpa’s love.” She kind of plays quirky kid with Grandpa’s love and Homer’s like, ‘Why does Grandpa like this kid? And why didn’t he like me?’ It’s also very emotional.’